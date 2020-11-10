Live updates, November 10: US election – Trump fires defence secretary, refuses to concede

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 10, covering all the latest from the US election along with New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. See the latest results on an interactive US map here. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

On The Spinoff: The quest to free Southland residents from a toxic liability

This morning on The Spinoff: watch the first episode of the new Frame documentary series, taking a look at the Mataura Paper Mill.

Here’s an extract from the supporting piece:

It arrived under the cover of nightfall in 2014: thousands of tonnes of hazardous chemical sludge surreptitiously trucked in and stored in the old Mataura Paper Mill. There it sat for the next five years, casting a long and menacing shadow over the small Southland town.

At first these nighttime deliveries were a mystery to local residents and authorities. But eventually they figured out the material – known as ouvea premix – had come from Tiwai Point aluminium smelter near Bluff, over 70 kilometres away.

Why it was being brought to Mataura was anyone’s guess – the town had no connection to the smelter. By the time the local council’s regulatory officials began to get involved, 10,000 one-tonne bags had already been stored in the mill.

Read more here and watch the short documentary below:

10.20am: Deficit nears $7 billion in last quarter, better than projections of worse Covid slump

Political editor Justin Giovannetti reports from Wellington:

New Zealand’s finances are tumbling into a pit of red ink due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an update from the Treasury this morning, but things are looking much better than expected.

A statement covering the government’s finances for the first three months of the fiscal year, up to September 30, showed the deficit at $6.8 billion and crown debt topping $94 billion. Both figures are billions of dollars better than earlier forecasts, which had expected $8.1 billion and $97.6 billion by this point.

Debt is now 30.5% of GDP. Things have improved quickly from earlier forecasts. Revenues are higher than expected in the pre-election economic and fiscal update, which was only released in mid-September. Wages are also up. Expenses are down, largely because of less spending on the wage subsidy.

“Tax revenue was $2.1 billion above the PREFU 2020 forecast. $1.2 billion of that total came from GST showing consumers were spending, reflecting their confidence in the economy,” said finance minister Grant Robertson in a statement.

Unemployment in the September quarter hit 5.3%, which was substantially better than projections months ago that expected that figure could be in the double digits by now.

9.00am: National set to elect new deputy leader

The National Party is set to decide its new deputy leader today, following the decision of Gerry Brownlee not to contest the role.

The party is holding a caucus meeting today, where it will also farewell two departing MPs who lost their seats following the return of special votes: Matt King and Denise Lee.

It’s also expected that party members will vote on Judith Collins’ leadership but there is no sign she will be rolled.

According to a Stuff report, National’s health spokesman Shane Reti is a frontrunner for the deputy job. Michael Woodhouse – the party’s former health spokesperson who was embroiled in the Hamish Walker scandal – has also considered running for the job.

7.45am: Trump fires defence secretary, shows no signs of conceding

President Trump has continued to show no signs that he will concede the presidency, almost a week on from the US general election.

The president has today fired his secretary of defence Mark Esper, replacing him with Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Trump made the announcement via his favourite method of communication – Twitter – saying Miller’s appointment was unanimously confirmed by the US Senate.

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The PM has ruled out increasing core benefits before Christmas, disappointing anti-poverty campaigners. Speaking at her post-cabinet press conference (skip to 27 mins in the video) yesterday, Jacinda Ardern said that she had considered it, but said “this is not going to be an issue that gets resolved within one week or one month or indeed one term.” She said there had been a benefit increase earlier in the year (by $25 a week) along with a one-off doubling the winter energy payment. In general terms, Ardern suggested that low income families were on average $100 a week better off than when Labour came into office.

The context for this all is a call made yesterday morning by a range of NGOs, charities and activist groups. Stuff reported that the call was based on families being “pushed into poverty” by loss of jobs, coupled with a long period of stagnant wages and high housing costs. The impact of benefit rates on long-term beneficiaries was also made clear, with the letter saying “right now, hundreds of thousands of children are constrained by poverty, despite parents’ best efforts.” The Greens also threw their support behind the call, with co-leader Marama Davidson saying the “Christmas period should be a time of joy for families in New Zealand, not a time of exacerbated stress that it is for so many.”

From Ardern’s perspective, making such changes would be “substantial”, and “would have a knock on effect on budgets into the future.” She agreed with the premise of a question around improving the lives of beneficiaries also having positive flow-on effects on matters like improved health outcomes, but reiterated that it was a change that couldn’t be made at this time, on top of existing boosts in support. Changes were however announced to the small business loan scheme to make access to finance easier, covered in the back half of this NZ Herald story.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

Yesterday’s headlines

Four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation were announced.

There were no new community cases, but there’s now a “November quarantine cluster” in reference to the Auckland quarantine worker who tested positive for Covid-19.

Jacinda Ardern announced government officials would be visiting the Cook Islands from November 14 with the goal of confirming a safe travel bubble.

Around 100 more rooms at managed isolation facilities will be made available ahead of Christmas Day.

Members of Trump’s inner circle have reportedly urged Trump to concede, including wife and US first lady Melania Trump, and son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

