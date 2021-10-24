Live updates, Labour weekend: 104 new cases, including one in Blenheim

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for the long weekend from October 23 to 25. The Spinoff wouldn’t exist without its members. Join today.

Saturday’s numbers

104 community cases of Covid-19 – our third triple digit day in a row.

Eight cases in Waikato, all linked.

Four cases in Northland (two of which were announced previously).

One case of Covid-19 in Blenheim. This is the first case in the South Island since November 2020, and is considered low risk by the Ministry of Health.

Covid-related hospitalisations up to 55 with five in ICU.

The traffic light system, in a nutshell

A new three-tiered traffic light system will be introduced when each DHB region hits 90% fully vaccinated.

Auckland will be able to move earlier, when its three DHBs hit that same 90% doubled jabbed milestone.

The South Island may move to the new framework earlier, too, if its five DHBs hit 90% double vaccinated.

At green and orange , businesses previously considered high-risk can fully open to vaccinated customers.

and , businesses previously considered high-risk can fully open to vaccinated customers. At red , businesses will be able to operate with some restrictions.

, businesses will be able to operate with some restrictions. Still confused? Read our handy explainer here.

Saturday, 1.00pm: 104 new Covid cases today

There are 104 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. As at 10am, 43 of these cases are linked – including 33 household contacts – and 61 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak.

Of the 104 cases, 91 are in Auckland, 8 in Waikato, 4 in Northland (two of which were announced yesterday) and one in Blenheim.

Northland cases

All four cases of the Northland cases are related to each other and the two newest cases are family members.

A case investigation has identified a limited number of close contacts. So far, all results from close contacts have returned negative test results, with a small number of outstanding results expected later today.

After 102 cases on Thursday and 129 yesterday, today’s total hints at a new normal in triple digit daily case numbers.

Waikato cases

Of the eight new cases reported today, seven are in Te Awamutu and one is in Hamilton. The Te Awamutu cases have all been linked to an exposure event in a household setting. Public Health are planning to interview the Hamilton case today.

The Ministry of Health is urging anyone in Waikato – in particular, people in Te Awamutu – to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be Covid-19.

Auckland suburbs of interest

Due to the outbreak becoming more dispersed across Tāmaki Makaurau, testing in Auckland is now focused on areas with higher positivity rates and where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

One suburb of interest with a high positivity rate of more than 6% is Redvale, on the North Shore.

Redvale residents with any Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, are urged to get tested as soon as possible, even if they are vaccinated.

Other suburbs of interest are New Lynn and the North Shore suburbs of Rosedale and Bayswater.

Testing in these suburbs is encouraged and available at:

Eventfinda Stadium, 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley – open 8.30am to 4.30pm

North Harbour Stadium, Oteha Valley Road in Carpark B – open 8.30am – 4.30pm

Northcote Community Testing Centre, Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue – open 6.30am – 6.30pm

Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson, Corner of Edsel and Catherine Street – open 8am to 3pm

Massey Pop-up Community Testing Centre, Carpark of Community Hub, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Road – open 8.30am to 5pm

New peaks in unlinked cases and hospitalisations

More unwanted records have been broken today. There are now 55 people in hospital with Covid-19, with five receiving intensive care. The average age of these cases is 43.

Today’s 61 unlinked cases brings the total from the past fortnight to 274.

And 53 of yesterday’s 129 cases were infectious in the community.

The climb to 90% begins

The prime minister announced a new traffic light system yesterday that will come into effect regionally, when DHBs reach 90% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Throughout the week, the daily vaccination numbers had remained steady, but after the 10am announcement…they remained steady, if not a smidgen up, with 11,368 first doses administered and 33,382 second doses.

All eyes are on Auckland, where the three DHBs are either over or tantalising close to 90% first dose (the Auckland total is now over 90%), and where a big push will be made in coming weeks to bring the city out of its months-long lockdown.

Below is a helpful graph, updated regularly, to show how many (literally the exact number of) doses needed for each DHB to reach 90%. For Aucklanders, the DHBs to watch are Auckland, Waitematā and Counties Manukau. Enjoy refreshing it over the coming days and watching the numbers come down.

12.15pm: Blenheim case confirmed

The Ministry of Health has now confirmed the positive case in Marlborough, the first in the South Island this year. Early indications are that it is linked to the Te Awamutu cluster.

The person tested returned a positive test late last night, after flying from Rotorua to Blenheim on Thursday. “The individual sought a test upon arrival after developing a sore throat. The initial test, including a follow-up swab, returned a weak positive result,” said the ministry in its release.

“The current public health assessment is that the risk appears low given the individual’s likely late stage of infection. So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who have been contacted and are currently isolating with tests arranged. Interviews are also being undertaken to determine any locations of interest. People living in the Blenheim township are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, which is regularly updated.”

All Blenheim residents with symptoms – “no matter how mild” – have been asked to get tested, even if vaccinated. “Investigations into the source of the infection are underway. However, initial case interviews suggest the case is linked to the Te Awamutu cluster.”

Vaccination rates in the region are encouraging, with 90% Marlborough residents having received their first dose, and 78% two doses (see 7am entry for detailed DHB breakdowns).

Testing in the area

Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St, open 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, open 10am to 6pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Additional testing capacity will be stood up if required, said the ministry. Check Healthpoint for details.

11.50am: New positive case in Blenheim – reports

The South Island has its first positive Covid case in the community since November 2020, according to Stuff.

The site reports that the case is a young man, currently isolating, and that risk is considered low.

John Leggett, mayor of Marlborough, told Stuff he’d had “a reasonably early heads up from the police”, and subsequently received confirmation from health authorities. “You plan for these sorts of things because the possibility of a community case can occur, and it has.” he said.

More information is expected from the Ministry of Health in its 1pm statement. At this stage there remains no press conference scheduled.

11.30am: Did the traffic light announcement move the dial?

The unveiling yesterday of the new traffic light framework came with both a carrot and a stick on vaccination. The faster the country (or Auckland and the South Island separately) moves to high vaccination coverage, the faster the new system kicks in, along with the freedoms it promises. And when the traffic lights are illuminated, vaccine certificates are an integral part of life: no vaccination means curbed access to hospitality, events, retail and so on.

No one would expect a repeat of the Super Saturday rates, but through the week the numbers have been remarkably stable – even a small uptick in vaccinations from Friday in the hours after the 10am press conference would indicate the message is getting through. We’ll find out either way in today’s 1pm statement – there’s also a chance of the Auckland average this weekend tipping over 90% of eligible people getting a first dose.

The national rates this week so far

Monday: 10,025 first doses & 32,768 second doses

Tuesday: 10,392 & 32,417

Wednesday: 10,410 & 32,677

Thursday: 10,066 & 31,228

Friday: We’ll find out at 1pm.

7.30am: Police pledge to be ‘highly visible’ over holiday weekend

“Officers are working around the clock to be present, and people can expect to be stopped and questioned.” That’s the message from the Police, who are promising to be “highly visible” across the long weekend. “We encourage everyone to enjoy the break, but to remember there are still restrictions in place, particularly around personal movement. Instead of a getaway to the holiday home, keep it local,” said a spokesperson in a media release.

There’s a reminder, too about gathering limits. “Police have a low tolerance for any deliberate breaches of gathering restrictions under alert level three. As has been demonstrated this week, Police will take enforcement action in instances where these rules have been breached, which are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in our community.”

That applies in the parts of Waikato that remain in level three, too. “Police are aware of community concerns in Kawhia and Raglan in regard to adherence with the alert level three restrictions and have increased our staffing to address this. We are working with community and iwi, ensuring their views are considered in terms of how we police these area … We remind people that the Hakarimata summit track in Ngāruawāhia is closed during alert level three. We’re aware of people heading out from Hamilton to use these tracks.”

7am: DHBs and the push for 90%

The traffic light system was announced yesterday, but it doesn’t apply yet. The likelihood is that Auckland will move to the new framework before the rest of the country, when it reaches 90% double-vaccinated across the eligible population in the city’s three DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitemata and Auckland). For the rest of the country, it will take every DHB hitting the same 90% two-dose target, though the South Island could move earlier, should it get to 90% in all five DHBs.

How far away is that 90% threshold across the country? Here’s how it looks; you can toggle to see just how many doses are required to sound the bell.

What happened on Friday

A lot happened.

The new “traffic light” system and the vaccine thresholds to bring it into action were announced.

A new support programme for businesses hit by Covid restrictions was outlined, including a doubling of the resurgence support payment.

Another record for both community cases of Covid-19 (129) and hospitalisations (51).

Two new cases were reported in level-two Northland, unlinked to the earlier Northland cases.

