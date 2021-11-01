What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in November

What are you going to be watching in November? With thanks to our friends at Nando’s, we round up everything coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The biggies

The Wheel of Time (first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video from November 19, weekly thereafter)

It seems that every new big-budget TV series wants to be “the next Game of Thrones”, but Amazon’s The Wheel of Time actually could be. Starring Rosamund Pike, and based on a series of seemingly unadaptable fantasy novels, the show has been shooting for two years and is rumoured to have a budget of US$10 million per episode. There’s no indication so far if it’ll be any good, but it absolutely warrants a watch. / Stewart Sowman-Lund

Cowboy Bebop (on Netflix from November 19)

It feels like it was years ago that Cowboy Bebop started filming in New Zealand (spot the Sky Tower in the trailer), but the John Cho-led series is finally coming to our screens. Based on one of the best anime series of all time, which is also on Netflix right now if you want to brush up, it revolves around a group of ragtag bounty hunters chasing down criminals across the solar system while dealing with their own existential angst and loneliness. The source material is super fun, and if this is even half as good, it’ll be an unqualified success. / Sam Brooks

Yellowjackets (on Neon from November 16)

Lord of the Flies meets Alive meets Now and Then: that seems to be the elevator pitch for Yellowjackets, the story of a group of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash, descend into anarchy, and spend the ensuing decades putting their lives back together after their eventual rescue. With Karen Kusama (Jennifer’s Body) directing, and an all-female main cast including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, this promises to be a riveting and sometimes disturbing series about people finding their way back after being pushed to the very edge. / Catherine McGregor

Kiri and Lou (season four on TVNZ on Demand from November 11)

What if you could make a home-grown kids’ TV show that combined the endearing quirkiness of The Muppets, the deadpan hilarity of Flight of the Conchords, and the emotional education of Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood? Oh, and make it gorgeous, please? It’s been done. Kiri and Lou is a claymation musical comedy with songs by the original Front Lawn duo, Harry Sinclair and Don McGlashan. It is utterly charming and delightful and you should all go and watch it now, especially if you’re an adult in need of a bit of TLC. / Thalia Kehoe Rowden

The notables

Hawkeye (weekly on Disney+ from November 24)

Yes, it’s that time again: another Marvel TV show. This time it’s Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye who’s been gifted the full series order. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye will see the titular archer team up with his 22-year-old protégée, played by Hailee Steinfeld. Not a lot is known about the plot, but it’s poised to be Marvel’s first attempt at a proper Christmassy adventure, set in a snowy New York City. Expect plenty of action – and archery. / SSL

Yellowstone (season four on Neon from November 8)

If you’re a New Zealander, chances are you’ve either never heard of Yellowstone or are vaguely aware it’s the Kevin Costner western that you scroll past on your way to the latest HBO must-see. If you’re American, things are a bit different. Yellowstone isn’t just popular in the US, it’s grown to become one of the biggest shows on television, with its third season finale episode the most watched cable entertainment programme of 2020. If you’re already a fan, you don’t need us to tell you to watch season four, which continues the story of the Dutton family and their mega-ranch on the border of the Yellowstone National Park. For the rest of us, this could be the nudge we need to start a new lockdown binge. / CM

The Great (season two on Neon from November 20)

If The White Lotus and Succession have taught me anything, it’s that it is usually worth pushing through the first couple of episodes of a show about extremely unlikeable people doing extremely unpleasant things. The Great, a pitch-black, very modern period comedy about the rise of Russian queen Catherine the Great, was like that – hard graft for the first hour, pure bliss for the rest of its stellar first season. As Catherine, Elle Fanning is utterly hilarious, as is the rest of the cast, but the clear standout is Nicholas Hoult as her husband, the needy, psychotic and very stupid emperor Peter. / CM

Gossip Girl (all seasons on Neon from November 27)

Yes, you can now watch the original Gossip Girl legally, in its entirety. You’re welcome. / SB

The movies

Passing (on Netflix from November 10)

This is one of my most anticipated films of the entire year, definitely don’t miss it. Based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel, Passing follows two mixed-race childhood friends who reunite as adults. While Irene (Tessa Thompson) identifies as Black and is married to a Black doctor, Clare (Ruth Negga) “passes” as white and has married a prejudiced but wealthy white man. If the reviews out of Sundance are any indication, Passing looks like it’ll be one of the major Oscar contenders this year. / SB

Finch (on Apple TV+ from November 5)

Under any kind of normal circumstances, I would say no to Tom Hanks. Haven’t seen Castaway. Don’t care for Captain Phillips. Not interested in Sully: Miracle on the Hudson. Hanks’ whimsical tricks don’t work on me. But Finch is different. Finch has a dog. Finch has a robot. And Finch has Hanks in a post-apocalyptic survival story. Still stuck in lockdown, with climate warnings landing every day, this is the kind of feel-good escapism I need right now. I say yes to Finch. / Chris Schulz

Home Sweet Home Alone (on Disney+ from November 12)

Did we need a Home Alone reboot/sequel/revival (it’s deeply unclear which this actually is)? ABSOLUTELY NOT. The original two, let’s never speak of the rest, hold up perfectly well! But if Disney is going to defibrillate this franchise, they could do worse than picking up Archie Yates (the delightful sidekick from Jojo Rabbit) as the lead, and throw in Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as the not-so-hardened crims out to break into his home. Good for them! / SB

The rest

Netflix

November 1

The Claus Family

SeaChange: Season 1-3

The Coming Back Out Ball

Wild Wild West

November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2

November 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

November 4

Catching Killers

November 5

The Club

The Unlikely Murderer

Big Mouth: Season 5

Gloria

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Love Hard

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

A Cop Movie

November 6

Arcane

Father Christmas

November 9

Swap Shop

Your Life is a Joke

November 10

Gentefieid: Season 2

Passing

Animal

November 11

Love Never Lies

November 12

Red Notice

November 15

Lies and Deceit

Jack Frost

November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

The Dressmaker

November 17

Riverdale: Season 6

Christmas Flow

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Season 7-8

November 18

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Lead Me Home

Dogs in Space

November 19

Hellbound

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Love Me Instead

Dhamaka

tick, tick … BOOM!

Procession

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Extinct

November 20

New World

November 22

Outlaws

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

November 24

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story

Bruised

Robin Robin

November 25

F is for Family: Season 5

Supercrooks

November 26

Light the Night: Part 1

School of Chocolate

Green Snake

A Castle for Christmas

Spoiled Brats

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

November 28

Elves

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

November 30

The Summit of the Gods

More the Merrier

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

Neon

November 1

Will

Royals: Keeping the Crown

November 2

Recovery 29

A Mild Touch of Cancer

The Green Hornet

November 4

Dark Side of the 90s

The Devil’s Advocate

November 5

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Season 5

Paw Patrol: Season 6A

Gravity

November 6

Love and Listings: Season 1

Love and Listings: Season 2

Elizabeth Is Missing

Message in a Bottle

November 7

Monster Hunter

November 8

Yellowstone: Season 4

Dexter: New Blood

Goodfellas

November 9

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3B

November 10

The Legend of Korra: Season 1

The Legend of Korra: Season 2

The Legend of the Five

November 11

Louis Theroux: LA Stories

A Horse For Summer

Wiener Dog Nationals

November 12

My Pet and Me: Vet Tales

The Witches (1990)

The Witches (2020)

November 13

Teen Mom 2: Season 9

Lion

November 14

15 Minutes of Shame

November 15

Blue’s Clues and You: Season 9

The Last Boy Scout

November 16

Yellowjackets

November 17

Bubble Guppies: Season 5A

Fist Fight

November 18

Vice Versa: Crusaders

The Flash: Season 8

There Is No “I” In Threesome

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

November 19

Sunny Bunnies

Eat Pray Love

November 20

The Great: Season 2

Magic Mike

November 21

Shadow in the Cloud

November 22

Pale River

November 23

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 7

Green Lantern

November 24

Dragon Soldiers

November 25

Your Highness

November 26

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

City of Angels

November 27

Made in Dagenham

November 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Little Things

November 29

Swashbuckle: Season 5

Clash of the Titans

Wrath of the Titans

November 30

Colossal

TVNZ on Demand

November 1

Lie With Me

Australian Gangster

Kiri and Lou

Doctor Foster

Wonderful World of Puppies and Kittens: Season 2-3

Taiohi Gods

From the Vault: Before They Were Famous

Dream Crop LLC

Supernova

Tazzeka

Battle for Britain’s Heroes

The Addiction Machine

Whitely

The Truth About Vitamins

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Soccer Mom Madam

A Very Merry Toy Store

Trev’s Gowdy’s Monster Fish: Season 3

Unleashed

Face to Face with David: Season 3

Iconic Justice

The Villbergs Chronicles

Boy Boy Montreal

Harry abd Snowman

Best of Enemies: Buckley vs Vidal Kedi

Between Land and Sea

November 2

Big Brother VIP

Top of the Lake: Season 1

November 3

The Aliens

November 4

The Long Call

Les Miserables

November 5

Deadliest Lovers

Agnetha: ABBA and After

November 6

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Friday Night Dinner

Moone Boy

November 7

Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game

Bloodlands

November 9

Undercover

November 10

Three Girls

November 11

Killjoys

12 Monkeys

November 12

Countdown to Murder

November 13

This Time with Alan Partridge

Pramface

November 14

Equator from the Air

Earth’s Natural Wonders: Living on the Edge

8 Days: To the Moon and Back

November 15

Belgravia

The C Word

November 16

Unforgotten: Season 3

November 17

Parade’s End

November 18

The Wrong Mans

November 20

Reyka

Good Cop

November 21

Inside British Vogue

The Clown and the Candyman

November 22

In the Dark

November 23

Inside Men

November 27

Rev

The Investigation

November 28

David Bowie: The Last Five Years

November 29

Southcliffe

November 30

David Beckham: Into the Unknown

12 Years on Death Row

Disney+

November 3

The Big Leap

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

November 5

Where the Heart Is

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Alone 4

What a Man

November 10

The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season 1

Pet Seekers: Season 1

November 12

Dopesick

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jungle Cruise

Olaf Presents

Ciao Alberto

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2

The Spectacular Now

November 16

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Station 19: Season 5

The Night House

Underworld, Inc: Season 2

November 19

Galacticos

Oil Spill of the Century

All I See Is You

Shock and Awe

Survive and Advance

November 24

Hawkeye

Queens

Becoming Costeau

November 25

The Beatles Get Back

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Kickboxer: Vengeance

Terminal

Woman Walks Ahead

Amazon Prime Video

November 1

Eat Pray Love

Journey Back to CHristmas

Once Upon a Holiday

Mingle All The Way

Angel of CHristmas

Christmas Getaway

The Christmas Secret

A Nutcracker Christmas

Christmas Cookies

A Joyous Christmas

Christmas Next Door

A Dream of Christmas

Winter’s Dream

Love You Like Christmas

Christmas at Graceland

Switched for Christmas

Operation Christmas

The Christmas Train

Christmas in Evergreen

Miss Christmas

Christmas Homecoming

Christmas Connection

November 4

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

November 5

Fever Pitch: Rise of the Premier League

Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Tampa Baes

Pete the Cat

November 7

Land

November 9

The Inbetweeners

The Inbetweeners 2

November 11

The Great Gatsby

Den of Thieves

Most Dangerous Game

November 12

Pharma Bro

Mayor Pete

Always Jane

November 16

Wanted

November 18

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

November 18

Journey to the Centre of the Earth

November 19

The Wheel of Time

Everyone Loves Natti

November 21

Nobody

League of Gods

November 24

Hanna

Do, Re, and Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus

November 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

November 26

Burning

Acorn

November 1

Dagliehs: Season 1

Ladies of Letters: Season 1-2

November 8

Vera: Season 10

November 15

Murderland

November 22

Hold the Dream

Grantchester: Season 5

Shudder

November 2

The Velvet Vampire

November 4

Dead and Beautiful

November 16

Awoken

Gravy

November 17

Etheria: Season 1

November 23

The Strings

Black Water

Holidays

November 30

Southbound

Apple TV+

November 4

Dr. Brain

November 5

Finch

Dickinson: Season 3

Hello Jack: The Kindness Show

November 12

The Shrink Next Door

November 19

Harriet the Spy

The Line