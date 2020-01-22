‘We will see a positive resolution’: the flag comes down at Ihumātao

On day 1,173 of the occupation at Ihumātao, a resolution looks imminent. Leonie Hayden reports from Mangere.

This morning Kiingi Tuheitia travelled to Ihūmātao and lowered the flag of the Kiingitanga.

Six years after ancestral land at Ihumātao in Manukau was earmarked for a future housing development, and more than three years after an occupation by land protectors began, the lowering of the flag indicates a resolution has been reached. Details of an agreement are expected soon.

Rukumoana Schaafhausen, a spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, said that although they can’t confirm what the resolution is or when it will be revealed, they’re confident there will be an announcement before Waitangi.

“When the king arrived in August of last year the flag was erected in recognition of peace and unity. Today is a really positive day. The lowering of the flag is recognition that the king has successfully intervened in a process that will see a positive resolution.”

The king and his ope will continue on to Ratana from Ihumātao.

Auckland Council and the Crown have been in talks with Kiingitanga, who are speaking on behalf of all mana whenua parties, including land protection group SOUL, Te Kawerau a Maki and Makaurau marae.

The contested land on the Manukau harbour near Auckland Airport was confiscated in 1863 as punishment for Ihumātao’s support of the Kiingitanga during the New Zealand Wars. The original settler family sold the land, which sits alongside the protected Ōtuatāua stonefields, in 2016 to Fletcher Residential for the development of 520 houses.

Mandated iwi groups Te Kawarau a Maki and Makaurau marae had already entered into mitigating negotiations with Fletchers, essentially giving iwi support to the development. In 2015 six cousins formed SOUL to protect Ihumātao, going head to head with some of their own whānau members.

The occupation came to prominence in July 2019 when the land protectors occupying the site were issued with an eviction notice on behalf of Fletcher Residential. At the forefront of the campaign, Pania Newton, the young activist lawyer, mobilised many hundreds of people in peaceful resistance who responded to the call for support, arriving from all over the country to help defend the land.

In July, Jacinda Ardern asked for all building work to be halted until a resolution could be found. The prime minister did not respond to repeated invitations to visit the occupied land.

In September, hope was glimpsed when the Kiingitanga stepped in to mediate talks between the different stakeholders.

