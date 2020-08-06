Election Live, August 6: Majority of Kiwis want border to stay shut – poll

Welcome to Election Live for August 6, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other breaking news. For key dates in the election season click here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Policy launching soon. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.00am: Why Auckland Central is 2020’s most exciting electorate

The Spinoff’s politics podcast Gone By Lunchtime is back for another week.

This week: The height of the summit for the National Party? A poll came out last week with Labour at 53%, and that was considered good news for Judith Collins and the Strong Team.

Annabelle, Ben and Toby assess the state of the race, as well as the Act surge and Seymourmania, the valedictory speeches, the state of social liberal thinking in National, the battle for Auckland Central, the Māori seats (which are up for grabs), and the Operation Burnham inquiry.

9.40am: Takanini – the sparkling new seat in the 2020 election

Following the 2018 census, 35 electorates have been modified in some way ahead of the upcoming election. At the same time, there’s also been the creation of a new seat – Takanini. The Spinoff’s new South Auckland editor Justin Latif has written about what it means, who’s running, and who will be voting.

Here’s an extract from his piece:

The name of New Zealand’s newest electorate can be traced back to a prominent Te Ākitai Waiohua chief of the 19th century, Ihaka Takaanini.

A significant landholder and powerful leader in South Auckland during the 1850s and 60s, he held the important role of land assessor for the Crown. His story ended in tragedy, however, as he was falsely accused of being a sympathiser with Māori rebels wanting to invade Auckland. Stripped of his roles and land holdings he was imprisoned without trial, along with his wife, elderly father, and three children. He would eventually die on Rakino Island in the Hauraki Gulf, never to see his home again.

9.20am: Grace Millane’s killer appeals sentence

The killer of British backpacker Grace Millane is back in court today, appealing his conviction and prison sentence. The 28-year-old, who still cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty in November last year, almost a year on from Millane’s death.

He’s appealing a life sentence, with a minimum 17-year non parole period.

There was criticism during last November’s trial about the way in which victim blaming played a part in the defence case. You can read some of The Spinoff’s coverage of the trial here.

9.00am: Majority of Kiwis want border to stay shut – poll

A new poll this morning shows a majority of New Zealanders want our strict border measures to stay in place. The NZ Herald-Kantar poll shows 68% of those surveyed are happy with the current border policy. 29% think the ban should be relaxed, so long as those coming into New Zealand cover the cost of quarantining.

The results will sit comfortably with government, who yesterday passed legislation allowing for returning New Zealanders to be charged.

One of those who will not be in the 68% is former prime minister John Key, who yesterday told The Spinoff our border restrictions should be softened to allow businesspeople and international students into the country.

8.00am: Possible bombs found at Hamilton mall

Reports this morning that a number of possible homemade explosives have been located at a Hamilton mall. Roads around the Chartwell shopping centre have been cordoned off, with the bomb squad alerted.

The bomb squad has been alerted of the situation and are now attending.

We’ll keep you updated if the situation evolves.

7.45am: New laws pushed through under urgency

Its the final sitting week of this parliament, which means the government has been attempting to push through as many new laws under urgency as possible before the election campaign kicks off.

Yesterday, the legislation allowing the charging of returning New Zealanders passed. Later, new rental regulations passed into law. According to associate housing minister Kris Faafoi, the new rules increase the security of tenure for tenants and promote good-faith relationships in the renting environment. You can read a bit more about what it all means on The Spinoff right now.

The government has also tackled the issue of over-priced petrol. The Fuel Industry Bill does a number of things to encourage competition in the fuel market and hopefully drive down prices.

Finally, the government has also fulfilled one of its big promises from the last three years, by passing new vaping regulations. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill regulates vaping products and heated tobacco devices. The minister in charge of this bill, Jenny Salesa, said it’s the most significant change to the Smoke-free Environments Act in 30 years. Salesa said it limits generic retailers such as dairies, service stations and supermarkets to selling only tobacco, mint and menthol flavoured vaping products, but specialist vape retailers will be able to sell any flavours from their shops and websites.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

First of all, it’s pretty clear that the top-line unemployment figure going down is a misleading picture of the state of the economy. Yesterday new figures from Stats NZ suggested unemployment was now down to 4%, which defied predictions, but of course it isn’t the full story. The Spinoff’s Michael Andrew has gone through the numbers, and found a big rise in the number of people who are ‘underemployed’ – that is, working less than they’d like to be. There has also been a fall in the number of hours worked, which suggests that many employers have responded to Covid-19 with tightening, rather than extreme mass layoffs.

A lot of the statistical quirks also have more to do with how various states of employment are categorised as well. Interest’s David Hargreaves has looked at this, and noted that because of lockdown, some people were unable to look for work when they were surveyed – because of this, they’re not technically counted towards the unemployment rate, even though they are not employed. He described the drop in unemployment as being “frankly nonsensical”.

And of course, for those unemployed it remains a really difficult time right now.Radio NZ’s Charlotte Cook has spoken to several people on the hunt for jobs right now, and it’s tough to get hired for the sort of full time position that would provide security. One person said they’d applied for about 200 entry level receptionist jobs, and got none of them back.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

The unemployment rate has dropped to 4%, but the number of people out of the labour force has skyrocketed.

The National Party unveiled its Wellington transport plan, which includes a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

There are two new cases of Covid-19, both in managed isolation.

The legislation for charging returnees has passed, with the new rules to come into effect mid-month.

Rob Fyfe and former PM John Key offered their thoughts on Auckland’s rebuild at a conference following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gerry Brownlee asked whether the government is withholding information about the risks of a Covid outbreak.

A massive explosion in Beirut left countless people injured, and the death toll continues to climb.

