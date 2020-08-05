Election Live, August 5: Unemployment rate drops – but more people out of work

Welcome to Election Live for August 5, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other breaking news. For key dates in the election season click here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Policy launching soon. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.00am: Unemployment rate drops, despite lockdown

New Zealand’s unemployment rate fell to 4% in the June 2020 quarter, blowing minds everywhere. That’s a decrease from 4.2% in the last quarter. But, while that mind sound impressive, it doesn’t reveal the full; picture.

According to Stats NZ, the number of people not in the labour force has risen 37,000 this quarter. The number of employed people fell 11,000.

Stats NZ’s labour market and household statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said ‘underutilisation’ provides a more detail picture of our labour market. “This quarter, underutilisation rose from 10.4 percent to 12.0 percent – the largest quarterly rise since the series began, while hours worked were down by over 10 percent – another record,” Broughton said.

To be counted as ‘unemployed’, a person must have been actively seeking work in the last four weeks or be due to start a new job in the next four weeks. “At the end of June, there were around 39,000 more recipients of Jobseeker Support than at the end of March, but Jobseeker Support recipients are not necessarily unemployed,” Mr Broughton said.

From Stats NZ:

In the June 2020 quarter:

unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent

underutilisation rate rose to 12.0 percent

hours worked fell a record 10.3 percent

the number of people not in the labour force rose 37,000

the number of employed people fell 11,000

the wage subsidy scheme was in place from 17 March 2020.

9.25am: Key praises Ardern, Bloomfield and Kiwis’ compliance to rules

Updated

Former prime minister John Key has told a crowd in Auckland this morning that part of our success combatting Covid-19 is due to New Zealanders actually following the rule. He said that overseas, in places like Australia, a lockdown looks like you can still head to the beach. “Full credit to New Zealanders, they’re very compliant,” Key said. He was also quick to give out praise to our government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, singling out Jacinda Ardern and the director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

But, Key said there are things that need to change and asked for increased flexibility: “Im not advocating that we recklessly open the border, but I think under the current settings we can do a lot more with quarantining on a bigger scale.

“You’ve got Whenuapai, Auckland University – we need to get more flexible at letting people in,” he said.

If Key was still in charge, international students would be allowed into the country, and could quarantine in residential halls. He also said businesses should be allowed to bring in people easily, so long as they cover the cost of quarantining.

In terms of getting our economy moving again, Key questioned the need for a ban on foreign buyers, saying New Zealand needs the economic investment. “To be blunt, why do we have a foreign buyers ban? Do we want to stop people from investing $10 million for some land [and] employing all the builders?” Key said we need to asking how quickly can we get that sort of money into New Zealand.

The crowd Key was addressing were largely business leaders in Auckland. Key said that Auckland matters to the rest of the country: “If Auckland slows down, the rest of the country slows down.”

8.40am: ‘Government is not agile, departments are territorial’ – Rob Fyfe

Updated

The government’s Covid-19 business advisor Rob Fyfe has criticised the government’s ability to make quick decisions during the pandemic. Fyfe is one of several business and political leaders addressing an Auckland business crowd this morning.

He said we need a “living plan and a road map that can be continually updated.” And that, Fyfe said, does not involve QR codes and the government’s existing tracer app – which he called “ineffective.”

As the former head of Air New Zealand, Fyfe said he’d had a reasonable amount of experience in dealing with crises, “like SARS, bird flu, earthquakes, and the GFC.”

“I went into the assignment [of helping the government] quite pragmatically,” he said. “My perspective was that government is good at many things but government isn’t particularly good at moving fast in response to a crisis.” Specifically, he said that governments aren’t very agile, and their departments are often territorial.

Fyfe said that even if the borders remain closed, we remain at risk of a second major spread of the virus.

“Testing levels are one of the lowest in the OECD. The paradox is we are now highly vulnerable to new incursion from across the border.

“A super-spreader could now infect several hundred people before they’re tested.”

8.20am: ‘No room for complacency’ – Goff’s plea to Aucklanders

“We were advertising 2021 as a year like no other for Auckland,” mayor Phil Goff has told a crowd of business and political leaders in Auckland this morning. “It’s turning out to be like that now but for other reasons.”

Goff gave the opening address at the ‘Auckland’s Future, Now’ summit, which is calling for a robust discussion on how to rebuild Auckland following the Covid-19 crisis. “The Kiwi bubble is something of a paradise… the fact that around 200 of us are meeting here today without social distancing and face masks demonstrates our preparedness,” he said. Goff also paid tribute to the leadership of Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield, and the ability of Kiwis to follow instructions – a nod to the ongoing crisis in Australia.

But despite our success, Goff said there’s “no room for complacency” in our continued efforts against the virus.

8.00am: Summit questions how to rebuild Auckland post-Covid

Business and political leaders are meeting in Auckland today to discuss challenges the city is facing in the wake of Covid-19. Speakers include former prime ministers Helen Clark and Sir John Key, and former Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe. The summit will also discuss opportunities for rebuilding the city: Auckland’s GDP is forecast to decline by 6% in 2020 compared with a national 5.6% fall.

I’ll be covering the summit live this morning, so keep an eye on this page for updates.

7.55am: Dozens dead, thousands injured, in Beirut explosion

In major world news this morning, a massive explosion has rocked Beirut. As the Herald reports, much of the port has been destroyed, buildings across the city are damaged, and a giant mushroom cloud could be seen. At least 50 people were killed and 2,700 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but Israel has denied all involvement.

Welcome to Election Live

Hello, it’s nice to see you again. You may have noticed that The Spinoff’s live updates have undergone a very mini rebrand this morning. From today, this is Election Live. It will, hopefully, be your go-to for all the latest coverage of the 2020 election campaign. But don’t you worry – I’ll still be covering other important stories, like the latest on the Covid-19 crisis and today, for example, the massive explosion in Beirut. If you have any questions, queries or you think I’ve missed a big story, please reach out to me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

And if you want to see what other cool stuff The Spinoff is doing this election period, read what Toby Manhire has to say right here.

7.45am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has issued a call for charges for an officer who used excessive force in the course of a family harm arrest, reports the NZ Herald. The officer kicked the man repeatedly, as well as punching him in and placing his foot on the man’s head, in an incident that was captured on CCTV. The suspect had attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, and narrowly missed hitting officers in his escape attempt. He subsequently drove for about 90 seconds, before crashing into a barrier, at which point the arrest took place.

The decision to charge an officer is one for the police to make, and in a statement a spokesperson said it was a carefully considered decision. Superintendent Karyn Malthus said “as the IPCA acknowledges, it was apparent the officer involved was in a heightened state of emotion after taking evasive action to avoid being hit by the offender’s vehicle, which undoubtedly impaired their judgement and affected their decision-making when effecting the arrest.” They also accepted that the officer’s decision-making was flawed, and “exercised poor judgment during the arrest.” The decision to not proceed with a prosecution was made on a range of factors, including low likelihood of a successful prosecution. The statement also said the incident had been the subject of a confidential internal employment process, however the officer remains a sworn member of the police force.

Some are questioning whether that is the right course of action. A post on the No Right Turn blog – which covers police matters extensively – has argued that it shows the IPCA should be given prosecutorial powers for incidents like this, on the grounds that “the police are clearly not willing to enforce the law impartially”.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were no new cases of Covid-19, and five more people recovered.

The government renewed its push for people to use the Covid tracer app and display QR codes.

Owlcatraz shut its doors for good, leaving New Zealand’s owl fan(s) devastated.

TVNZ announced its televised election debates, the first between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins on August 1.

Minor parties are up in arms, again, about being excluded from TVNZ’s multi-party debate.

Students are to take to the streets demanding action on climate change – for the fifth time.

Iain Lees-Galloway was one of five departing MPs to gave valedictory speeches in the house. He used the opportunity to issue a public apology to his family for the ‘hurt and humiliation’ his affair had caused.

Read yesterday’s live updates here