Live updates, November 7: Biden on cusp of presidency, takes narrow leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia

10am: Decision Desk calls presidency for Biden as others hold off

While media outlets like CNN, NBC, Fox News, and the Associated Press (AP) have yet to call the presidency, Decision Desk called the race for Joe Biden overnight after ruling that the democratic candidate had won the state of Pennsylvania.

It’s not uncommon in the US for different networks and agencies to show different results for the electoral votes. The AP (whose data we use for our live election map) and Fox News have already called Arizona for Biden putting him at 264, while CNN, NBC and ABC have ruled that the state is still too close to call which puts Biden at 253

In Arizona, which has 11 electoral college votes, the AP concluded Trump wouldn’t be able to catch up in the ballots left to be counted. Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, which has 20 votes, the internet’s favourite man-in-front-of-map Steve Kornacki explains here his network MSNBC was yet to call the state.

Decision Desk – a relatively new agency whose data is used by publishers such as Vox – is the first outlet to call the presidency for Biden. It’s widely expected that other major networks will soon follow suit.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

Going into the election, the Republicans held the Senate 53-47. The democrats held high hopes for overturning that majority, but like the projected Biden landslide, it never quite materialised. Here’s deputy editor Catherine McGregor:

The problem with big dreams is that it hurts that much more when they don’t come true. Republicans’ unexpectedly strong showing this week not only dashed Democrats’ hope of a Biden landslide, but also to a Senate no longer under the control of the smirking, cynical Mitch McConnell. Despite record-shattering small-dollar fundraising – much of it from Democrats furious about Coney Barrett’s last-minute appointment to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat – Democrats failed to make the gains the polls had suggested were theirs for the taking.

8.10am: Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

We’re entering the fourth day of the US election count and Joe Biden has taken narrow leads overnight in Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the cusp of victory. Biden is reportedly planning to deliver a primetime address tonight, US time.

In Pennsylvania, thousands of mail ballots still need to be counted, many from Democratic-leaning counties. In Georgia, a recount will be held as Biden leads by just over 1,500 votes.

Biden’s lead in Nevada also grew overnight to 20,137 votes with counting set to continue over the weekend.

8am: Yesterday’s headlines

The US election remained on a knife-edge, with Joe Biden’s position improving as early votes continued to be counted. Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada remain too close to call.

A worker at the Auckland quarantine facility tested positive for Covid-19. The case is the third among staff of MIQ facilities in just five days.

The final results of the 2020 New Zealand election show no change to the cannabis referendum, but the gap between the yes and no vote closed significantly.

Jacinda Ardern was sworn in as prime minister again in Wellington along with her new cabinet for a second term.

National’s Gerry Brownlee announced he would stand down as deputy leader of National following the party’s historic election defeat.

