NZ election night 2020, live updates: All the results, reactions, and analysis

All the news, pictures and commentary as the results roll in. Spot anything newsworthy? You can reach us at info@thespinoff.co.nz

8.58pm: Green co-leaders arrive at party

Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw have arrived at their party function at GridAKL in Wynyard Quarter to rapturous applause.

“We’re absolutely stoked, it’s a really good result for us tonight,” Shaw told One News on their arrival.

Davidson is now speaking to the crowd.

8.47pm: Disbelief at Labour HQ

Spinoff editor Toby Manhire has joined political editor Justin Giovannetti at the Labour function

I’m down at the Auckland Town Hall where Jacinda Ardern is expected to soon arrive. A lot of people are staring slack jawed and happy at the screens.

David Parker, the senior Labour MP and a member of Ardern’s inner circle, said he’d never seen anything quite like it, mock pinching himself as he watched the results flick over on the big screen. Parker “sneaked in” to parliament for the first time the last election that saw National’s support collapse, 2002.

Among the Labour faithful at the Town Hall are Selwyn and Latu from the Māngere campaign team. They reckon Labour will end on 48% or 49%, and will probably end up in coalition with the Greens. Would they prefer Labour win enough seats to govern alone? “Oh yeah, absolutely,” said Selwyn. TM

Adds Justin Giovannetti:

With only 30% of the vote counted, there’s a nervous energy at the Town Hall. Supporters still fear that things could change and what could be a historic win for the party under MMP turns into just a dominant coalition. Once the rural ballot boxes are counted, a dam holding back an emotional tidal wave will break here if Labour is still so far ahead.

8.38pm: Brownlee defends campaign amid crushing defeat

National’s campaign manager Gerry Brownlee has defended the strength of the campaign, with a crushing defeat looming. He was put through the wringer by Duncan Garner and Tova O’Brien on Newshub, with suggestions that the campaign had totally failed to fire, and had run out of money late in the piece.

“It’s simply not true, we weren’t short of money. Your assessment of the campaign probably looked different to ours.”

He was also asked if he was frustrated by the leaks and elements of disloyalty that seemed to crop up late in the piece. “All I can say is that Judith did a great job, and caucus will analyse all the pitfalls and missteps in due course.”

Brownlee himself is under serious pressure to hold his previously safe seat of Ilam. With 32% of the vote counted, he trails Labour’s Sarah Pallett by about 2400 votes. AB

8.35pm: Melissa Lee upbeat at National HQ

Here at the National event, I’ve spoken to the party’s Mount Albert candidate Melissa Lee, one of the first MPs to have arrived. She told me that – despite being at the event for about 20 minutes – she still hadn’t seen the election results rolling in. “I’ve been too busy talking to people,” she said.

After being told that the party was sitting at about 25% of the party vote with 20% counted, Lee said: “Only 20% – come on! As I keep telling people, it ain’t over until the last vote has been counted. So it’s too early to tell.”

Lee accompanied Judith Collins and Auckland Central candidate Emma Mellow on the disastrous Ponsonby Road walkabout earlier in the month, a moment many have observed was a turning point in the National campaign. Lee disagreed: “I really enjoyed the walk with Judith… I haven’t seen much of Judith during the campaign.

“[Collins] was in very good spirits, unfortunately there weren’t as many people on Ponsonby Road.”

Asked about the planted National supporters, Lee accused the media of trickery. “I’m not so sure they were all planted… If the media want to make it look like they were planted I guess it is true according to you, but not to me.”

The mood in the room remains rather low, but Lee said it’s a good opportunity for supporters to greet one another and exchange stories from the campaign. She couldn’t get me a free drink, though: “Personal responsibility, we support that,” she said. SSL

8.30pm: Swarbrick hopeful of her chances in Auckland Central

Auckland Central is as hot and bothered as ever, with Chlöe Swarbrick just over 400 votes ahead of Labour’s Helen White and around 35% of the vote counted.

“It’s a very tight race,” Swarbrick said, succinctly. When asked if she was letting herself feel any hope at all, she grinned. “I am an earnest, optimistic idealist; I don’t think I’d be able to be in politics if I didn’t believe the impossible could happen.” JA

8.25pm: Māori seats update – plus a kai update

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is on the tail of Te Tai Hauāuru encumbant Adrian Rurawhe, and as predicted, Tāmaki Makaurau’s three horse race is neck and neck, Labour’s Peeni Henare ahead by only a couple hundred.

More importantly, since arriving at the Māori Party event, I’ve eaten oysters, raw fish, kina, rēwana, pāua and prawns. The manaaki is strong in this party. LH

8.15pm: Food update

TMo

8.12pm: National president speaks

National Party president Peter Goodfellow has acknowledged that National would need something extraordinary to win from here. Speaking to TVNZ, he said that he hoped the current numbers would “narrow up a bit” and that “it wouldn’t be good to be in the 20s, that’s for sure”. He said that votes still to be counted may help National. “National Party voters usually vote on the day,” he said. Judith Collins, he added, had “done a fantastic job”.

8.05pm: Update from National – Stewart finds some food

An incredibly important development here at National HQ: I found some food! No developments on the drinks front here, but I’ll keep you posted. It seems to be very much a coffee and tea affair tonight, which goes against all my morals about caffeine in the evening.

Now, back to the politics. National’s Mount Albert candidate Melissa Lee has arrived, and agreed to give an interview with RNZ. A National party media person initially said “it’s too early” and Lee claimed she hadn’t “seen any results yet”.

The mood in the room remains subdued, perhaps due to the incredible lack of alcohol. We’re expecting Judith Collins to address party faithful a little later in the evening. In the meantime, I’ll keep eating my free sushi. SSL

8.03pm: National facing electorate wipeout – the big swings

These results may not hold of course, but at the moment National is on course to see a collapse in the number of electorates they hold.

Right now in Hamilton, both seats have turned red. Labour’s Liz Craig is winning in Invercargill. Nelson is long gone for Nick Smith. Jo Luxton is on track to pick up Rangitata. Tukituki and Whanganui are both looking vulnerable.

Labour’s Angela Roberts has an extremely narrow lead over National’s Barbara Kuriger in the deeply rural Taranaki-King Country.

And most mysteriously of all, no less a figure than deputy leader Gerry Brownlee is currently losing in Ilam, one of the party’s strongholds. As said, these results are still early, but some real upsets could be on the cards. AB

7.57pm: ‘A dark day for NZ’, but a good day for Seymour

David Seymour arrived by speedboat, to a rapturous response, talking up his volunteers, leaning hard on freedom of speech and bodily autonomy before declaring the overall result a dark day for NZ. He then declared this his “2023 campaign launch”, which absolutely brought the Headquarters down. DG

7.55pm: Party time in Te Atatū

As the sun starts to set, the celebration in Te Atatū is starting to turn into a party and you’d be forgiven for thinking you were at a wedding or a 21st. Singer Annie Crummer is playing her hits, and Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere isn’t glued to any results, rather mixing with guests and whānau. He told The Spinoff he’s not nervous, for himself or any of the first time candidates.

“This ain’t my first race. I’m the koroua of my crew, I’ve fought a lot of fights. Win or lose we’ve changed the dial on how we think about ourselves, and how we’re going to rise up.”

He says he’s proud of his team. “Here’s the beauty of our Paati Māori – every one of them have committed to stay the course. There’s no one-hit-wonders. This party’s not born out of Ihumātao, or foreshore and seabed. It’s born out of a relentless belief in ourselves.”

There are three seats that could yet swing the party’s way, but Tamihere says the worse case scenario won’t prove a deterrent for the party. 2023 is in their sights, and beyond. “All of our policy progress is intergenerational. So the pou we’ve put in the ground, as all Māori must, we’ll work relentlessly toward it, whether it’s our own parliament, our own health authority. The only thing that works for Māori is self-management, self-design and self-determination.” LH

7.50pm: The rumours are true – David Seymour has arrived at his party by boat

He’s currently making what sounds like a very pleased speech at Headquarters. Act is on 7.7%, with 16% of the vote counted, which would give Seymour nine mates in parliament.

7.47pm: An update from the National party – it’s… not gonna get lit

Let’s focus a bit more on the most important part of tonight’s proceedings: the food. I haven’t eaten dinner so this is perhaps of more importance to me, but bear with.

There’s none. Well, there’s a cash bar. But that’s it. A cash bar!

As for the politics, there’s now several huddled groups of supporters – young and old – dispersed around the tiny venue. It’s still 70/30 media to Nationalites, and I’m yet to lock eyes on an MP or candidate.

Judith Collins’ main media woman Janet Wilson is in the room, however, and could be heard saying: “tomorrow’s my last day… I’m on a short term contract”. SSL

7.45pm: An update from the Labour party – it’s gonna get lit

With only the first few percent of the vote in, Labour’s supporters are cheering in the bar when they’re shown to be ahead in an electorate. The beer and wine is flowing at the start of a night that could look good for the party. JG

7.42pm: Swarbrick leading in Auckland Central, Greens go wild

Chlöe Swarbrick is currently in the lead for Auckland Central and the crowd has gone wild. They’re absolutely fronting. Screaming can be heard through the halls. Chlöe is hard to spot as she’s wearing a navy dress instead of her campaign uniform of chinos and a button-up, but she’s smiling.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is here, unrecognisable in a T-shirt instead of his traditional corduroy jacket. He’s just stoked not to be campaigning for the first time in three years. When asked if he was now campaigning to be perma-mayor instead of a Green MP, he said regardless of his views on the End of Life Bill, “if I’m 63 and still here, put me out of my misery”. Hawkins walked past the Act party event on the way here. He described it as “Caucasian” and warned that David Seymour is apparently going to turn up on a boat. JA

7.40pm: Over it? Here’s what you can switch the channel to

Sick of the election already? Here’s what you could be watching instead (or second screening while you refresh our live updates).

On TV2, we’ve got one of the stronger entries in the Will Ferrell film canon – Semi-Pro. The 2008 sports comedy follows the trials and tribulations of the Flint Tropics, battling underdogs in the American Basketball Association. Keep an eye out for an excellent cameo from Andre Benjamin, aka Andre 3000 from OutKast.

On TVNZ Duke, they’ll be repeating two old episodes of The Simpsons. Unfortunately they’re both from season 26, so the less said there the better. Later on, the channel will be showing middling Leonardo DiCaprio conspiracy drama Shutter Island.

On Prime, it’s the rugby. Taranaki has headed down to Invercargill to take on Southland, in a battle that sees a recent winner (and loser) of the Ranfurly Shield up against a side enjoying a much improved but still patchy season.

On Bravo, it’s some medical show called Body Fixers, followed by Keeping up with the Kardashians.

For those in Southland, Channel 39 will be showing classic horror flick The House on Haunted Hill. Bizarrely, the film rated Adults only is followed up by The Hunchback of Notre Dame after the watershed.

And for those with Christian channel Shine TV, there’s a lovely looking film called Sweet Inspirations, about four women who join forces to try and save a local women’s shelter from foreclosure. AB

7.34pm: It’s early, but we’re calling it

Labour is on track for twice as many seats as National, so we’re calling it. Read Toby Manhire’s full report here.

7.30pm: Māori Party partying together, apart

Leonie Hayden is at Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere’s party in Te Atatū

All Māori Party candidates are having their own separate functions tonight – the co-leaders are in their respective electorates. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating in Hāwera, at the TSB Hub. I’m in Te Atatū where John Tamihere is celebrating with food and entertainment at Et Tu Bistro. Elsewhere, Rāwiri Waititi is in Te Kaha, Tākuta Ferris is in Lower Hutt, Heather Te Au-Skipworth is in Hastings, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi is in Whangārei and Donna Pokere-Phillips is in Hamilton. In Te Atatū, Waatea breakfast host Dale Husband is on MCing duties. Howie Morrison Jr and Chris Powley are entertaining guests with show band classics. Guests are being treated to raw fish and cheese platters. LH

7.27pm: Electorates where interesting things could be going down

It’s extremely early days, of course. But there are some interesting things happening in a few seats already:

East Coast: With 6% of the vote counted, Labour’s Kiri Allan has a 918 vote lead over National’s Tania Tapsell.

Waiariki: On 4% of the vote counted, Labour’s Tāmati Coffey has a 41 vote lead over the Māori Party’s Rāwiri Waititi – this is one of the best chances for a Māori Party pickup.

Tāmaki Makaurau: The other good prospect for the Māori Party, their co-leader John Tamihere trails Labour’s Peeni Henare by 85 votes, with 4% counted.

Nelson: A seat that could be close to tipping already: Labour’s Rachel Boyack has a 2,662 vote lead over National’s Nick Smith, with 22% counted.

Auckland Central: The one to watch for the Greens – their candidate Chlöe Swarbrick has a 173 vote lead over Labour’s Helen White, with 10% of the vote counted. AB

7.22pm: Very quiet at the National party, and no room for The Spinoff

Stewart Sowman-Lund is at the National function at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron “Shit,” someone said as the first numbers popped up on the screen at National HQ. It’s not looking good. It’s incredibly quiet here too. That’s the only reason I could hear the whispered swear. The only other noises that can be heard are media doing their live crosses and the tapping of keyboards. No sign of any MPs yet, and the party faithful who have turned up are mainly looking at their phones in the corner of the room. TMo 7.20pm: Act and Headquarters are humming Duncan Greive is at the Act function at Headquarters in the Viaduct There’s quite good pizza and massive beers for the hacks, and a huge contingent of Young Act who are very clean cut and very excited to be running the door. Few senior Act party figures – but across the square, sister venue Little Headquarters is closed for a private function, with blinds pulled. Seems like Seymour is nestled within. They’ve plumped for TVNZ’s coverage and there was a somewhat muted roar when the first Act vote figures were announced. Which suggests that a number closer to 10 was being dreamed of around these parts. DG 7.16pm: Greens get going Josie Adams and Sherry Zhang are at the Greens function in Wynyard Quarter Candidates and volunteers alike have been filing into GridAKL, just around the corner from Act’s event at Headquarters, since 6pm. Although Shaw’s electorate is Wellington Central, he’s been in Auckland with Green Party volunteers all day and will be accompanying co-leader Marama Davidson to the Auckland event; they’re predicted to arrive around 8pm. Local Auckland candidates Lourdes Vano (Manurewa), Lawrence Xu-Nan (Pakuranga), and Ricardo Menendez-March (Maungakiekie) all arrived bright and early, excited for the night ahead. Vano is staying in Auckland Central for the night, ready for a long one. Menendez-March is feeling a weight off his shoulders now that he’s not allowed to campaign. Co-conveners Wiremu Winitana and Penny Leach have kicked the party off with a mihi to those who came before: “We mihi to Jeanette, to Rodd, to Russell, and to Metiria,” said Winitana. Over the course of the campaign, the team of volunteers have made over 166,000 phone calls and knocked on more than 40,000 doors, when alert levels allowed. “It can only be called ‘unprecedented’,” joked Leach. JA 7.11pm: Toby Morris is live sketching as the results come in 7.09pm: Look up! For the rolling results In case you haven’t noticed, if you cast your eyes upwards you’ll see a rolling ticker that’s feeding the Electoral Commission results directly into this here website, updating in real time as votes are counted. The magic of technology, eh! It’s at the top of every post you click on, as well as in pride of place at the top of our home page. 7.02pm: Where are the parties partying? Variously jubilant or depressing, official party functions are a mainstay of election night. We’ve got reporters at Labour, National, Act, the Greens and the Māori Party shindigs, from where they’ll be filing updates throughout the night. Our political editor Justin Giovannetti, who’s heading to Labour’s do at the Town Hall, has written a round-up of how each party will be celebrating or commiserating. 7.01pm: What seats should we be watching? Within the general party vote contest, there’s a whole group of seats that could change hands, or will be tough for incumbents to defend. Partly that will be because of the wider swing, and partly that will be down to energetic local campaigns. Alex Braae has picked out 21 of the best, with a few themes to watch too: can Labour start winning again in the provinces? Can high-profile National MPs hold onto their swingable seats against strong challenges? Where will high turnouts be needed to bolster the party vote? And can any of the minor parties grab a new stronghold? The Māori seats are looking pretty exciting too – will the Māori Party make it back into parliament via John Tamihere or Debbie Ngarewa-Packer? Check out Leonie Hayden’s primer here. 7.00pm: And we’re off Kia ora koutou, welcome to The Spinoff’s coverage of election night 2020. I hope you had a tremendous and relaxing day with New Zealand politics expelled from the media, and got a chance like me to do something completely different, ie listen to podcasts about American politics. The clock has struck seven so the floodgates are open. We’ve got Spinoff writers heavily caffeinated at their desks here in out Auckland office and at party functions across the city. We’ll have dispatches flowing in through the night, as well as video and original artwork from the inimitable Toby Morris. We’re expecting to know a lot about the outcome very soon. How soon? Here’s something I prepared earlier. A bunch of seats we’ll be watching eagerly are introduced here. Viewing options? Read this. And we’ve got a drinking game for you here. TM Tonight’s live updates are a joint effort by a range of Spinoff contributors, some of whom will be reporting from the party functions in Auckland and some from Spinoff HQ in Morningside. Each will be bylined with the initials of its author: Josie Adams (JA), Alex Braae (AB), Justin Giovannetti (JG), Duncan Greive (DG), Leonie Hayden (LH), Justin Latif (JL), Toby Manhire (TM), Danyl Mclauchlan (DM), Stewart Sowman-Lund (SSL) and Sherry Zhang (SZ). Check out all the dogs at polling booths Live Pupdates here. Read yesterday’s Election Live here