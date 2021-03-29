Live updates, March 29: National worries vaccine roll-out could be the new KiwiBuild

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for March 29, bringing you the latest news throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

12.00pm: Brisbane goes into lockdown after new community cases

Brisbane has recorded four new community cases of Covid-19, with the city set to enter a three day lockdown from 5pm tonight.

Two of the new cases are known contacts of a previous confirmed case with the UK variant of the virus. The other two, however, are under investigation.

“This is the UK strain. It is highly infectious. Now we need to do this now to avoid a longer lockdown and that lockdown will commence at 5pm this afternoon,” Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said, as reported by the Herald.

“That will mean that our schools will close from tomorrow and, as I said, we need to do this – this will also enable our health authorities to get on top of the contact tracing. This is a huge job now that we have to do because we’ve got more of this community transmission.”

11.05am: National calls for vaccination target; worries roll-out could be like KiwiBuild

The opposition thinks we should be aiming for “at least” 70% of the adult population getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Recently, the government confirmed it did not have a specific target for how many people should get the jab, instead saying the goal was “as many as possible”.

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said that’s not good enough.

“New Zealand is one of only a few countries in the OECD that doesn’t have a target for how many adults should be vaccinated. The others are Colombia and Mexico,” he said in a statement. “Almost all countries are setting a vaccination target – usually 70% of the adult population – and a date for achieving that target. New Zealand isn’t doing this either.”

Bishop cited targets for the measles and flu vaccines and said that not having one for the Covid-19 vaccine suggested the government didn’t want to held to account. He went as far as to suggest the vaccine roll-out could become the next KiwiBuild.

“If KiwiBuild taught us anything, it’s that the Labour Government isn’t great at hitting targets. But that shouldn’t matter. Our Covid-19 vaccine rollout is too important not to have one.”

9.20am: Euthanasia training may just be online

There are fears our new assisted dying laws could lead to health practitioners with as little as six hours training providing euthanasia to patients.

That’s how the rules work in Victoria, Australia, where a similar law is also in place: before administering euthanasia, a GP or specialist must have undertaken a six-hour online training course.

An in-depth investigation from RNZ’s Guyon Espiner today also revealed details of a Ministry of Health survey that showed while almost half of practitioners supported assisted dying in principle, fewer than 30% were “possibly or definitely” willing to provide the service.

Despite that number seeming low, health minister Andrew Little said it was higher than he anticipated.

“Even at that number, that leaves me satisfied that there will be enough health practitioners who will be able to assist those who elect to choose assisted dying under the legislation,” he told RNZ.

Read Guyon Espiner’s full report here

7.55am: Efficacy of pre-departure Covid-19 tests called into question

Questions are being asked about the efficacy of our Covid-19 pre-departure test scheme, with reports of people being offered fake negative Covid-19 test result certificates at a cost.

In recent weeks, the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 during their first day in managed isolation – despite the requirement for a negative test before travelling – has remained steady at around four cases daily. Now, according to the Herald, Ashley Bloomfield has directed officials to look into the system.

Siouxsie Wiles said she has been made aware of someone who was offered the chance to buy a fake negative pre-departure test certificate before travelling to New Zealand.

“I have no doubt that unscrupulous people will also be offering fake negative pre-departure test certificates for a fee,” she told the Herald. “Someone got in touch with me to tell me a relative of theirs had been offered one in France but declined.”

Wiles said that the introduction of pre-departure testing was a good idea, but the number of day zero positive tests indicated things weren’t working as well as they could be.

“That doesn’t mean they weren’t incubating the virus or won’t become infected in the time between their test and arriving in New Zealand,” she said.

Back on March 15, we reported in the live updates that Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins had some concerns around pre-departure testing. He told us: “There is also no way to verify the quality of pre-departure tests and test reports so an important additional step is day 0/1 testing once in New Zealand. Additionally a proportion of cases detected at the border and in managed isolation are subsequently found to be historical.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

For a lead story today, an incident that we really can’t say what the full implications are yet – but they could be vast and extremely damaging. Business Desk (paywalled) reported on Saturday that Carter Holt Harvey – an absolute giant in the timber industry – will be halting timber supply to ITM, Bunnings and Mitre-10. They say they’re facing “critical supply issues” and are unable to honour commitments. They will however continue to supply to Placemakers, which is owned by Fletchers, and subsidiary company Carter’s Building Supplies. Within that group of companies, there is both a range of the type of trade they do, and a range of reactions to the announcement.

On one level, it could have a big impact on building businesses. The Rotorua Daily Post reports some contractors “are at risk of going under” – particularly smaller operators. New Zealand Certified Builders Association chairperson Mike Craig said there could be severe flow-on consequences. “Some of the smaller builders who just do one house at a time and they can’t get product, what do they do with their workers?”

It is also likely to change the nature of the building industry, with timber shortages expected for the rest of the year at least. Stuff reports some construction projects may look to get around the issue with alternative timber products. A story on One News included suggestions that the problem was “industry-wide”, and would hit housing hard. At the very least, the cost of timber is almost certain to keep going up. This also comes at a critical time for housing generally, with supply issues and housing shortages contributing to pretty much every other social problem New Zealand currently faces.

It’s not clear what the solution to this will be. Backlogs globally mean it is highly unlikely there will be any sort of quick fix. We’re also in a period of extremely high prices and export demand. New Zealand grows huge swathes of forests for timber, and to have domestic shortages feels like a damning indictment of an economic system that allowed this situation to occur. As I say, we don’t yet know the full implications of this, and it may be that they turn out to be mild and minor. But there will be extremely justified anger if the housing crisis drags on because of a lack of processed wood.