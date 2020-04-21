Covid-19 live updates, April 21: Even Singapore is now seeing an explosion in new cases

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

On the early shift: Duncan Greive

6.25am: Singapore was the world’s Covid-19 response model. Now it’s the regional epicentre

World update / For weeks Singapore was seen as the nation which could teach the world how to manage Covid-19 while also living some semblance of normalcy. A combination of banning travel from infected areas, advanced technology and fast contact-tracing meant that it mapped its clusters fast, and appeared to be on track to control the virus. New Zealand was particularly focussed on its efforts, with our leaders in regular contact, local reports written studying the response, and talk of deploying its tracing app.

Yesterday it announced 1,426 new cases of the virus in a single day, nearly as many as New Zealand’s total number of infections (1,440), bringing the Singaporean total to 8,014. It underscores the way that even countries which seem to have the virus under control can see a tiny number of cases explode if it gets into vulnerable populations.

In Singapore’s case it was low-wage migrant workers, a part of its economic miracle which isn’t front and centre of its public face, but nonetheless is a big part of why it has been so successful. They live in packed dormitories, and it’s there that the virus has run rampant, with over 3,000 infections in just three days. It underscores the critical importance of keeping the virus away from conditions in which it can rapidly spread, as New Zealand has its own areas of cramped and overcrowded housing, which often also coincide with multi-generational families and pre-existing medical conditions.

I caught sight of the Singapore story after noticing that it had the largest percentage increase in new cases since April 18 on the Washington Post’s data page. One bleak side effect of the pandemic is the number of different sites doing excellent data journalism and visualisation. That statistic helps show the pace at which the virus is traveling within a country, which is more helpful in many ways than the raw numbers alone. While Singapore is even now relatively well-placed to deal with its outbreak, due to its excellent medical facilities and strong trust in giovernment, some of the other countries showing exploding numbers are more populous, and less likely to be able to handle its rapid spread. Of countries with more than 5,000 cases, the next three with the fastest-growing outbreaks (as measured by positive tests, at least) are Belarus, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Of the 10 worst-hit nations as measured by total infections, the UK has by far the largest percentage increase over the span. It shows, again, just how difficult this virus is to control, with advanced and emerging economies, large and small, all struggling to manage outbreaks.

The global tally of deaths stands at 167,592, confirmed infections at 2,440,528 and recoveries at 639,585, all per Johns Hopkins.

6.00am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

A $55m investment in contact tracing was announced, as an independent review of the contact tracing programme so far was released.

The prime minister announced that a move to alert level three will take place at 11.59pm on Monday, April 27, and we’ll stay there for two weeks. Opposition leader Simon Bridges criticised the five-day extension to the original four-week lockdown, saying it proved the government hadn’t laid the groundwork.

Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand were announced.

The Ministry of Health’s Māori Covid-19 response plan was criticised by Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, a Māori national pandemic response group.

Simon Bridges announced the lineup for this week’s meetings of the Epidemic Response Committee: tomorrow it’s finance minister Grant Robertson, minister for small business Stuart Nash and minister of employment Willie Jackson.

Covid-19-hit media company Stuff announced it was seeking donations to help fund its newsrooms.

Professor Shaun Hendy, leader of a team advising the government on Covid-19’s spread, said he believed New Zealand should stay in lockdown for another two weeks.

Australia announced a “mandatory code of conduct” for Facebook and Google.

Chinese ambassador Wu Xi announced the delivery of medical supplies to New Zealand, as part of the country’s global diplomatic push to help combat Covid-19.

The Early Childhood Council appealed to the prime minister to not open early childhood centres at alert level three. Teachers’ union NZEI Te Riu Roa has not been as forthright, but has asked for more guidance from the Ministry of Education.

Read more of yesterday’s developments here.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

