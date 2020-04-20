Covid-19 live updates, April 20: Early childhood centres ask Ardern to reverse plans

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

5.00am: Early Childhood Council writes open letter to PM urging a reversal of instruction to reopen

The Early Childhood Council has appealed to Jacinda Ardern not to reopen ECE centres under alert level three.

“Our primary concern is the threat of carrier risk, along with the myriad of issues we’re still working through with the Ministry of Education. We believe it’s only safe to reopen under level two,” says the council in an open letter.

Under measures unveiled on Thursday, ECE centres would open their doors to children whose parents are unable to stay at home to care for them.

“Our parents are not stupid people, and will point to several reported cases of children carrying and dying from Covid-19, and ask us why they’re not being taken into account,” continues the letter, signed by chief executive Peter Reynolds.

“In addition to this carrier risk, there is a multitude of issues and unanswered question raised by our members and submitted to the Ministry of Education. While we understand Ministry officials are working hard to answer these questions, we feel the move to re-opening is too fast and that many of these issues will remain unresolved. Our sector needs clarity in order to plan, to inform staff and parents, to inform external stakeholders,” he said.

“The guidelines provided by the Ministry of Education to the ECE sector for re-opening at level three are commendable. They are, however, impossible to implement and will not prevent the spread of Covid-19 from asymptomatic children. It is impossible to prevent teething infants from putting toys in their mouths just as much as it is impossible to prevent an 18-month-old from breaching their bubble in the playground.”

Holding off until level two would also provide “more chance that our centres will survive through this, instead of making them operate at further losses, potentially driving them into bankruptcy”, he added.

“We implore you and your Cabinet colleagues to re-consider this specific element of the Covid alert level three picture and keep the majority of ECE services closed.”

4.55am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced nine new cases of Covid-19, and one more confirmed death.

Health officials are working “furiously” to implement the recommendations of an audit of New Zealand’s contact tracing capabilities, Bloomfield said. The audit’s author, infectious diseases physician Ayesha Verrall, is understood to be damning of the Ministry of Health’s ability to rapidly trace the contacts of potential Covid-19 cases.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern laid out the criteria cabinet will use today when it decides whether to move to alert level three. Ardern will announce the decision at 4pm.

Concerns about the consequences of partial school reopening continued to be voiced by teachers, principals and health experts.

Social development minister Carmel Sepuloni confirmed that more than 7,000 New Zealanders signed up for benefits in the last week, and 10,700 the week before.

The global death toll from Covid-19 was at 158,000 and the total number of cases roughly 2.3 million. Overnight on Saturday the UK’s death toll passed 15,000.

Read more of yesterday’s developments here.

Join The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you contribute $80 or more over a year.

