Covid-19 live updates, April 19: UK death toll passes 15,000

On the morning shift: Hayden Donnell

8.10am: Scientists sound alarm over level 3 readiness

Scientists have been sounding the alarm over New Zealand’s readiness to shift to a level 3 alert, the New Zealand Herald has reported. Its report says an audit carried out by the University of Otago infectious diseases physician Ayesha Verrall is understood to be “damning” of the Ministry of Health’s ability to rapidly trace the contacts of potential Covid-19 cases. Verrall’s report was handed in last Saturday, but is yet to be released.

The Herald says the delayed release was likely sign the ministry is scrambling to address Verrall’s concerns before tomorrow, when Cabinet will decide whether the country can move down to alert level 3. Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield told media that officials were working “furiously” to respond to Verrall’s recommendations on Wednesday.

7.50am: UK death toll passes 15,000

More than 15,000 people have died from Covid-19 in UK hospitals, the British government has announced. The country’s Covid-19 death toll rose by 888 yesterday, taking the total number of deaths linked to the virus to 15,464. However, because it’s only counting deaths that take place in hospitals, the real toll is likely far higher.

Meanwhile, there are signs the country’s health service, the NHS, is struggling. Housing, communities, and local government secretary Robert Jenrick this morning said authorities have “got to do more” to get PPE to health workers so they can do their jobs safely. He announced that a large consignment of PPE was due to arrive in the UK from Turkey tomorrow.

The NHS has also dealt with years of underfunding. It will soon receive a significant boost thanks to the efforts of a 99-year-old fundraiser. Captain Tom Moore raised £23m for the health service by doing a charity walk around his garden. He will be guest of honour at the opening of the NHS Nightingale in Harrogate. Despite Moore’s heroic efforts, many British people have expressed concern at the health system having to turn to charity.

7.37am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

There are 13 news cases of Covid-19, with no related deaths, and a further 51 recovered cases.

The government announced it would invest $200m into PPE.

All the targeted testing conducted in Queenstown, Waikato and Canterbury, to determine any undetected community transmission, has so far returned negative results.

The Ministry of Health is said to be delaying a report detailing the shortcomings of its contact-tracing and surveillance capabilities.

The Ministry of Education, after initially announcing that schools would reopen but attendance would be voluntary under level three, today clarified schools will be able to enrol students only if no one is available to care for them at home.

A Whanganui man has been sentenced to one month in prison for repeatedly breaching the level four lockdown restrictions.

