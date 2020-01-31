On the Rag: Vagina candles, climate angst and the power of Lizzo

The On the Rag team assemble to dissect what feels like the longest month in human history.

We’re back for another year to yarn about all things to do with women in the news and media, along with some other things that have nothing to do with anything. The first month of 2020 has come to a close and we already feel like we have lived a million lives. How can you focus on your 2020 resolutions when the sky is orange? Why do people not want to talk about Kobe’s past? And why is Gwyneth selling vagina candles?

Beyond that, we recommend our favourite holiday reads and TV shows, go down the sad rabbit-hole of Stefan Molyneux’s Twitter, check in with the horror of the Weinstein trial and share our favourite tips of the month. Oh, and Michéle interviewed Margaret Atwood for The Project, so she’s basically one of us now.

