Covid-19 live updates, March 27: Unions complain of key medical supply shortage; private sector gears up to help

8.45am: How to see your GP during lockdown – and how to help them

Toby Hills, a Porirua-based GP, has written an excellent piece about life for GPs during the pandemic, and what us as patients can do to make the system work.

“Even during a pandemic, humans still get sick for other reasons. Appendixes still try to burst. People grow understandably depressed and anxious. Mysterious scaly rashes still appear on our earlobes and eventually vanish for no reason at all. Kidneys still get cancer, brains still get Alzheimer’s and the colon still gets threadworms. Nobody should really get chlamydia during a nationwide lockdown, but some will probably still get chlamydia.

Chlamydia finds a way.

The trouble is that community medical centres are where the most vulnerable in society gather. Co-workers with serious heart and lung diseases. Friends with diabetes or frail immune systems. Precious kaumātua and kuia and other elderly relatives. Catching Covid-19, for the 10% of the population in these vulnerable categories, could be catastrophic. In New Zealand we know that this 10 percent is disproportionately composed of Māori and Pasifika people who are unfairly disadvantaged in the health system already. Aotearoa has a duty to protect our vulnerable people.”

8.30am: Unions concerned about protective equipment shortage

The amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to medical workers is significantly lower than government has suggested, according to medical professionals and suppliers. An RNZ story outlines a severe lack of medical gowns due to an increase in demand and disrupted supply from factories in China. Normal demand for medical gowns was 1000 cartons a week, one supplier told RNZ, but since Monday medical staff have already gone through five times that.

Yesterday Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there was plenty of PPE and the government had been working on making sure that supply route was “rock-solid”. But unions have expressed concerns about the supply and distribution of the PPE, demanding that DHBs release clear guidelines on who should be wearing PPE and when.

Jeremy Anderson from Amtech, a medical supply company, said that more supply was on its way. “We should have our first large consignment landing this time next week,” he told Morning Report.”I’m not quite sure [of the volume of PPE] but they are coming in from China.”

Amtech are also working on some of the other essential supplies for hospitals.

“I’m working with four or five New Zealand companies at the moment to put forward a proposal today to the ministry of health on emergency beds,” he said. “We’ve got a team just about ready to start making emergency ICU beds. We think we can have 300-500 emergency ICU beds made per week, by the end of next week. That proposal is going to the ministry today.” The beds will not include ventilators, which will need to be sourced elsewhere.

7.55am: Rob Fyfe discusses leading the private sector crisis response

While last week saw a number of our most-prominent entrepreneurs straying into epidemiology, now they’re in their lane and picking up pace. Former Air NZ CEO Rob Fyfe has been tasked with marshalling the private sector to aid the government in its response to the Covid-19 crisis, with one of the first fruits being Zuru Toys co-founder Nick Mowbray liaising with The Warehouse Group to get 5,000 much-needed masks to New Zealand for medical use. Fyfe was interviewed by Duncan Garner on the AM Show on Three this morning, and said his role was still taking shape. “I’m trying to figure that out at the moment,” he said, after being overwhelmed by “hundreds and hundreds” of offers of support from private businesses around the country.

He singled out a team in Christchurch working on manufacturing the ventilators which are so crucial to the survival of patients most-affected by the virus, and said he had been “inundated with people offering testing capacity”.

When Garner asked him about the economic impact, he essentially dismissed the question, making it clear that economy would flow out of the public health response. “To be brutally honest, my sole focus now is what we can do to help the government stop this virus in its tracks,” said Fyfe. “That will give the country the best opportunity to recover. Once we’ve achieved that outcome, then we can draw ourselves out of this lockdown phase and power this country up again.”

“It will be a different economy,” he added, saying that some industries might take years to recover, and other new ones emerge.

7.25am: From today’s Bulletin – clusters starting to emerge

As the number of cases of Covid-19 rises into the hundreds, clusters are starting to emerge. There are now 283 cases, with seven people in hospital, all in a stable condition. Mercifully, New Zealand is yet to see a single death from Covid-19, though the biggest wave is still to come.

To be clear – the vast majority of cases in New Zealand are still connected to international travel. But the number of cases that don’t necessarily have a link to international travel is starting to creep up, and is likely to continue doing so for weeks. Even with the strict border measures and a society-wide lockdown in place, the long lag time between infections occurring and symptoms appearing means that a lot more cases are likely to emerge in the next several weeks. As Dr Ashley Bloomfield from the Ministry of Health put it, “it’s hard to predict but, yes, it may get up into the thousands. The key thing here is that we want the turnaround point to be as soon as possible. That could be around 10 days’ time if we are doing what we need to do now.”

Of those clusters, one is centred around Marist College in Auckland. Marist College Board Chair Stephen Dallow spoke to Checkpoint last night, describing the fear and worry in the school’s community, and the process being undertaken by the Ministry to trace all close contacts. It’s not really clear to him where the first case came from, because there wasn’t necessarily any overseas link. That’s basically what community transmission means, and the big fear is that we’re about to see a spike of such cases. There are also cases in two rest homes – full details can be found in yesterday’s live updates. The existence of community transmission doesn’t necessarily mean it has got out of control – this Newsroom report from the start of the week quotes experts who said (before the level four move was announced) that aggressive measures could contain any community outbreaks.

But because of all that, it’s very important that everyone does their bit on the rules. If you need a refresher on them, please do read this piece explaining bubbles by Alice Webb-Liddall. The people you started the lockdown with – they’re the people that you’re going to be spending the whole lockdown with, and nobody else. Act like you’ve already got the virus – if you like someone enough to break the rules to spend time with them, why would you risk passing it on to them.

Statistical modelling has suggested what the outcomes might have been had New Zealand not gone into a shutdown to fight Covid-19. Writing on The Spinoff, Auckland University’s Shaun Hendy explained the research, which showed that if no action to stop Covid-19 was taken, the health system quickly would have become overwhelmed, leading to tens of thousands of deaths. We won’t know for a while if the approach taken will prevent such a tragic outcome, but so far there is a small amount of evidence of Italy’s lockdown contributing to a slight slowing in new cases – though that itself came long after it got out of control.

A strange situation for one of our national obsessions, but the property market has effectively stopped for now. Interest’s Greg Ninness has reported on what will be the last live auction in Auckland for a long while, in which almost nobody turned up, and nothing was sold. What happens next for the property market, which was looking in danger of overheating all over again before this all started, is a real mystery. Will it crash if the wider economy enters a recession? Or will it rise as wealthy investors look for a safe place to park money? Time will tell.

I’m sharing this story because there’s been a fair bit of consternation online around it, and aspects are worth elaborating on. Thomas Manch has reported for Stuff that during the lockdown period, police have the power to enter private homes without a warrant if they suspect a gathering is going on. That comes under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act, which has been invoked under the declaration of a State of National Emergency. So it is a temporary power that they hold – but for those who are concerned, it’s definitely easy to see why you’d push back very strongly against any attempt to entrench such powers.

Do we have the medical supplies for a large scale outbreak? Radio NZ reported in their news bulletins this morning that a major supplier of gowns has sounded the alarm that an order of half a million may not be delivered, because they can’t find a factory to make them, and there won’t be a plane to fly them in. Dr Bloomfield said yesterday that “we have really good supply of PPE and we are working hard over today to make sure it is out with everybody who needs it in whatever clinical situation they are in.” PPE, for those who haven’t seen the term before, means personal protective equipment.

7.15am: a revealing interview with a supermarket checkout operator

Ātea editor and The Spinoff senior writer Leonie Hayden spoke to Rosie (not her real name, to allow her to speak frankly about management and customers), about life on the new frontlines. It’s an excellent, and very moving, interview.

I suspect that a lot of customers haven’t given much consideration to supermarket workers lately. Have you found that in the last couple of weeks?

We didn’t see the first rush coming. People just filling their trollies with everything. We were running out, so they started getting shitty. We just couldn’t plan for that, for selling six days worth of one item in a day, or six months worth in a week. Like the toilet paper! [laughs]

The great toilet paper depression!

For a whole week every single person was buying toilet paper. And then what would happen, when the staff finished work and they went to get their shopping, there was nothing for them to buy.

And yeah we have had some nasty customers. They get quite angry because we don’t have flour and that sort of stuff. I had a customer the other day, she buys online and it was like she had to slum it because she had to come and do her own groceries.

Oh no.

In our store we put limits on things, trying to be fair to everybody, and I had one person saying, if you don’t allow me to have this then my husband’s going to starve to death cos that’s all he eats. It’s on your head if he dies cos you won’t let me have four yoghurts! That type of thing [chuckles].

7am: Staggering 3.2m claim US unemployment in a single week

Two enormous economic data points emerged from the US overnight. Firstly, that an unimaginably vast stimulus package has passed the Senate, with $2tn allowing for cash payments directly into the bank accounts of American adults, with more for those with dependent children, and, for the first time, support for freelancers and those in the gig economy. Secondly, that unemployment applications for last week were over 3m. To put that in context, in the half century-long record of such claims, the previous high was 685,000, in 1982. The worst of the GFC never got close, nor the ’70s oil embargo, Black Monday or the ’97 Asian crisis. To put it another way: around one in 50 working Americans lost their jobs – in a single week. Even as the stimulus bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support, House speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged more would almost certainly be needed.

This is because the virus is rampant in the US, and the response is piecemeal at best. The federal government has only issued relatively light-handed recommendations, and conditions vary from town to city to state, with few domestic travel restrictions in place. Johns Hopkins’ tally has 69,684 infected, while the NY Times reports the death toll as surpassing 1,000 for the first time. The country will likely overtake China and Italy to become the single-largest source of infections by the week’s end.

In a sign of just how far the pendulum has swung, China – the epicentre until a month ago – is now largely free of new infections, and is taking the extraordinary step of closing its borders to even those foreign nationals who have residency. The ‘world’s factory’ is continuing to make things, but is essentially shut to visitors, with its civil aviation administration issuing a stark new directive “each Chinese airline is only allowed to maintain one route to any specific country with no more than one flight per week; each foreign airline is only allowed to maintain one route to China with no more than one weekly flight.” The rest of the world is the danger, they’re determined to keep it out.

Around the world, the total number of infections has passed 500,000. The UK is using drones and roadblocks to enforce its lockdown, while passing an enormous stimulus, including up to £2,500 a month to the self-employed. Spain has seen a slowdown in deaths for the first time in a week, a ray of hope in a battered country, after yesterday surpassing China’s death toll. France is using a high speed train to move those in the hard-hit Alsace to areas with greater hospital capacity. And in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro remains one of the last major global leaders to dismiss Covid-19 as media hysteria. There the virus has claimed 59 lives, with more than 2,500 infections.

6.20am: Yesterday in NZ

Highlights from yesterday’s live updates – read the full day here

We all got through day one of lockdown. Phew.

Finance minister Grant Robertson said that as of 9am this morning, a total of $1.5bn had been paid out under the under wage subsidy scheme to 244,887 workers.

The government announced community groups and other organisations that provide essential support services will receive an immediate $27m cash injection to help them stay afloat.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said 360 people had come through Auckland Airport this morning, with 168 of them sent to quarantine (eight because they were showing symptoms, 160 because they had no self-isolation plans).

Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, announced 78 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with 73 positive tests and five probable cases. It brings the total to 283 cases.

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has pleaded guilty.

MediaWorks announced production on all its local entertainment shows is halted, meaning Dancing with the Stars NZ will not air in April as planned, and The Block NZ is on hold.

