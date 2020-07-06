Live updates, July 6: Inquiry into leaked Covid-19 case data

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.20am: Orange Guy is back, and now he has a dog

The Electoral Commission has launched its enrolment update campaign with news that the Orange Guy from the ads now has a dog, named Pup. Orange Guy and Pup can be seen in personalised enrolment update packs being sent out to 3.27 million enrolled voters from this week. “Open the pack and check your details are up to date,” chief electoral officer Alicia Wright urged voters. If you want to check or update your enrolment details you can do so at vote.nz.

9.00am: Ball in Australia’s court over trans-Tasman bubble

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern says the status and timeframe of quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia depends on decisions from the Australian government on whether to open its borders state-by-state or nationally.

“We’ve got our criteria for what we need to see – either as the country as a whole or state-by-state – in order to open up. Whether they choose to go state-by-state is a matter for them,” Ardern told The AM Show this morning. “If states continue to have their own border controls … then [a trans-Tasman bubble] is possible. But that’s actually Australia’s call not ours,” she said.

Ardern declined to put a timeframe on the bubble, but said the Australian tourism minister’s estimate of September was “reasonable”. “I’m confident that things will be ready on our end by then. It does, obviously, from their end, depend on seeing us succeed in getting Victoria back under control and delivering them complete confidence in all of our systems,” Ardern said.

7.45am: Inquiry into leaked Covid-19 case data

State services minister Chris Hipkins has promised to find those responsible for last week’s data breach in which personal details of 18 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand leaked. If it’s found to have been deliberate, the leak could result in criminal charges, RNZ reports.

Data about people in quarantine is held by a number of different agencies, including the Ministry of Health, the all of government Covid-19 response team and the hotels being used as managed isolation and quarantine facilities. “To identify what the record- keeping practices are, who has access to the information, how it came into the public domain, I want them to do that really thoroughly,” Hipkins said about the inquiry.

7.35am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

There have been several stories involving the theme of political accountability for mistakes in recent days. So for a lead today, we’re going to pick up a few threads within them. Each gives fascinating details around who gets reprimanded, who loses their career, and who doesn’t. It would be a mistake to see this as making a partisan point, or suggesting that some party or politician is better or worse than another. Rather, the set of pieces reflects that these matters are always deeply circumstantial and inconsistent, and there aren’t really any clear rules about why some get away with it when others don’t.

The first one concerns National MP Hamish Walker, who put out a press release which warned that up to 11,000 people from “India, Pakistan and Korea” could be coming to the lower South Island region for managed isolation. Because they’re largely non-white countries, not the most risky places of departure in the world, and because the statement neglected to mention that returnees at the moment are in fact New Zealanders, the statement was described by many as racist. The NZ Herald reports Walker was told off by National leader Todd Muller, and an ODT editorial criticised him for “nimbyism and selective scaremongering”. However, it doesn’t appear that he will face any demotion beyond that.

Meanwhile, Labour has sacked a candidate from their list for tweets made seven years ago. Newshub reports Kurt Taogaga, formerly 68th on the list, has been booted over praise he made for a column written by former MP Richard Prosser in 2013 – the column itself being an Islamophobic screed which has since become infamous for using the term ‘Wogistan’. Labour Party president Claire Szabo said the party stood against intolerance, and Taogaga issued an apology saying his views had changed in the intervening years. Many will see the punishment as fair even if it is harsh – though it shouldn’t be forgotten that this is the same party that came out with the risible ‘Chinese sounding names‘ assertion around foreign property buyers, and the MP who fronted that has remained in Labour’s top team ever since.

Finally, there were many interesting and pertinent threads in this exit interview with former minister Clare Curran, written for The Spinoff by Donna Chisholm. It is a must read piece for anyone who wants to understand what it is like to be on the receiving end of political attacks that turn deeply personal. But there is one line in particular that stood out, after Curran was sacked for failing to disclose meetings. To quote: “In November last year, the regional economic development minister, Shane Jones, was required to correct 20 answers to questions from the National Party after failing to disclose 61 meetings, including some relating to the Provincial Growth Fund.” Curran also saw the treatment she received as gendered and an example of targeted bullying, which was partly backed up and apologised for by rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross. And that campaign allegedly took place because the opposition saw Curran as a weak link, which underlines another point – politics is brutal, and it’s hard to have any expectations of fairness.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



Three new cases of Covid-19 were detected in managed isolation. All three originated on the same flight from India, and the cases are now in quarantine in Christchurch.

Jacinda Ardern marked the unofficial start of the Labour election campaign with a speech to party members at Te Papa.

It was revealed that a woman escaped managed isolation in Auckland on Saturday night and spent around 90 minutes in the CBD before being apprehended by police.

Read yesterday’s live updates here