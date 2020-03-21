Covid-19 NZ live updates, March 21: China and Japan contemplate reopening, European deaths peak

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. An explainer on self-isolation is here, on social distancing here. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

7am: China and Japan appear in control

The centre of the outbreak has definitively shifted west this week, with China having had a record day for imported Covid-19, while retaining zero local transmissions for a second straight day. It will keep its ban on inbound and outbound travel, while speeding up the end of quarantine and the return to work for those in areas considered low-risk. The Guardian covers a convivial scene at bar in Shanghai, a situation unimaginable until very recently. Close neighbour Japan is similarly on the rebound, reportedly considering when to end its school closures.

The rest of the world is far from such a moment. A number of grim milestone figures were reached: there are now over 250,000 confirmed cases, and fatalities surpassed 10,000 globally, with Italy again recording a new high – 627 deaths, taking its total beyond 4,000. Spain continues to be hit hard, with its death toll surpassing 1,000. The UK has ordered all bars, restaurants, cafes and theatres closed from tonight, with the government pledging to pay up to 80% of the salary of workers kept on during the closures. California has ordered its residents to ‘shelter-in-place’, while two Republican senators face mounting calls for their resignation, after it was revealed they sold millions of dollars in shares following a confidential briefing on the virus in late January.

Elsewhere, Jordan and Tunisia have become the latest nations to implement lockdown, while Australia is looking at a suburb-by-suburb lockdown should its outbreak escalate, and is delaying its budget from May until October to focus on the pandemic. In a marker of the new behavioural reality of social distancing, EU’s industry commissioner Thierry Breton has asked YouTube and Netflix to reduce streaming quality to allow the internet to continue to function, with both companies complying.

For more from around New Zealand, catch up on yesterday's live updates, and check back in by 8am for a morning briefing.

