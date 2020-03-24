Covid-19 NZ live updates, March 24: Ardern signals major govt loan guarantees, quarantine

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. An explainer on self-isolation is here. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

7.45am: Ardern signals major government loan guarantees

In an interview with Morning Report’s Corin Dann, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has signalled that more huge economic interventions are coming. “We will go as far as we can”, she said, to ensure people won’t lose their homes and businesses. In addition to the mortgage announcements yesterday, she addressed “a business guarantee scheme to support lending [is] something we’re working through”. It suggests the government is willing to use its low levels of debt and incredibly powerful balance sheet to act as a kind of guarantor-to-the-nation, which would in theory unlock very low interest loans or repayment holidays for almost any business under pressure. “This is big stuff,” said Dann, correctly.

On the public health side of the equation, she remained at pains to make it clear that cases will rise, saying “it will get worse before it gets better”, but suggested our health system was well-placed to cope. “Of 102 cases, we have five in our hospitals,” she told Dann.

Speaking to TVNZ, Ardern said the returning New Zealanders remained “an ongoing area of vulnerability”. Of stricter quarantine measures she said: “I’ll say a bit more about that over the next 24 hours or so”. Meanwhile, during her interview with Mike Hosking on ZB, the focus was more on the nature of essential services – on why we weren’t following Australia’s lead and letting liquor stores and hairdressers stay open. “Hairdressers, for instance – that’s close physical contact,” she said, correctly.

7.30am: NZ faces level four after historic day

From today’s edition of The Bulletin

The alert level system, outlined in yesterday’s Bulletin, was put into almost immediate effect. New Zealand is currently at a level three alert, elevated from the position it was at 24 hours ago. But the crucial part of PM Jacinda Ardern’s address to the nation was when she outlined the timeframe in which the country would move to level four – the effective shutdown level – and that it would last for a minimum of four weeks. It showed that for the last several days (and probably weeks) the government and public service have been working frantically to build up the country’s state of readiness for this moment. We’re now at a point where it can be done, and needs to be done.

Why does it need to be done? I’ll quote the PM’s speech here, because it really is very simple. “If community transmission takes off in New Zealand the number of cases will double every five days. If that happens unchecked, our health system will be inundated, and tens of thousands of New Zealanders will die. There is no easy way to say that – but it is the reality we have seen overseas – and the possibility we must now face here.” The number of cases jumped again yesterday, to 102 in total – and while many of those were still related to international travel, two cases are being treated as community transmission.

So what will the shutdown involve? The most important point to note is that essential services will remain open. That includes supermarkets, which will remain open for however long this lasts. Countdown corporate affairs GM Kiri Hannafin gave an emotional interview to Checkpoint yesterday, in which she urged in the strongest possible terms that people should shop normally. We aren’t going to run out of food, or essential supplies, so long as people don’t panic-buy and hoard. It really is that simple. If you don’t need to go to the supermarket today, wait a day or two for things to calm down a bit, so that the people who really do need to go today can do so. Pharmacies are also on the list of essential services, a full list of which can be found here.

In terms of how people should behave, you must limit your physical contact to only those within your household. That’s a really non-negotiable rule. You must also stay at home, unless it’s absolutely essential for you to leave the house. If you have to walk the dog or just get some fresh air, keep a safe distance from other people. If you have to go to the supermarket, follow all the social distancing protocols in place. If you have to go to the pub, tough luck, because they’ll all be closed. It’s a really difficult thing to get your head around, but we’re all going to have to do it. The cops will be enforcing it too, though commissioner Mike Bush said they’d be “encouraging and educating” the public before arresting them. Honestly, if anything that sounds more threatening, and I’ll definitely be staying at home constable, thanks for checking in.

What about schools? They’re closing too. Jihee Junn has outlined what it means for all sorts of educational facilities, from ECE up to universities, which will be closed from today. There will be exceptions made for the kids of essential workers, such as nurses and paramedics, but they will only last until the end of Wednesday. That doesn’t mean school’s out forever though – online and distance learning will continue for the duration of the shutdown.

To finish this section, things could get quite bad in the coming weeks. For a lot of people, they’re already really bad. But there are several possible scenarios of how things could go from here. If we all do our part, then it’ll be much less horrific than it could be. Time will tell if we’ve taken the right approach, but now that a decision has been made, we have to make it work.

I promised more than one extraordinary event took place yesterday – so here’s another thing that was previously unprecedented in New Zealand. The Reserve Bank has launched a programme of government bond purchases, also known as quantitative easing, reports Interest. It was one of several signs over the course of the day that the economic impacts of Covid-19 are looking worse than was expected this time last week.

Finance minister Grant Robertson also made some big moves, reports the NZ Herald’s. The cap on the wage subsidy scheme for businesses, which was originally $150,000 in total, has now been lifted entirely. The cost of the whole scheme is now expected to be about $9.3 billion, as much larger businesses will be able to apply for the whole 12-week period. A range of other criteria have also been heavily relaxed. Robertson also decreed a rent freeze, and are hoping to be able to extend no-cause evictions over the coming months, in order to protect tenants. Plans are also underway for a ‘business financing guarantee scheme’, and some sort of support for mortgage holders. To give an insight as to just how far Robertson is willing to go in this moment, he didn’t even rule out a Universal Basic Income.

But for context on the economic situation, it was an eye-wateringly terrible day on the NZX50 yesterday, with massive drops for individual companies dragging the average down. Business Desk’s (paywalled) report on the market close is full of words like “panic” and “disarray”, but there is a potential upside. One analyst quoted in the story said that if the shutdown measures are successful, things could start picking up again in a few weeks. The NZX will remain open over the coming period, as it has been designated an essential financial service.

One final extraordinary moment from yesterday – the National Party has offered the PM their full support in moving to Level Four restrictions, saying the country is facing an unprecedented crisis, reports Stuff. Leader Simon Bridges has also instructed all of his MPs to suspend campaign activity, and has offered the services of MPs and staff in providing any support that they can. Bridges also warmly welcomed the removal of the cap on how much businesses can claim from the wage subsidy. The ACT Party has also welcomed the government’s measures, with leader David Seymour saying the government had made the right call, and New Zealanders needed to get behind the efforts. Like I said yesterday, we’re very lucky to have political parties across the spectrum who put the country’s interests above politics at times like these.

6.15am: World update – is Germany’s ultra-aggressive approach working?

Germany is an anomaly in the Covid-19 pandemic in a number of ways, most notably the fact its high number of infections (27,289, per Johns Hopkins), has not been matched by anything like the same number of deaths (115, same source) as other countries hit hard by the epidemic. This is in part because its infected have a median age of 46, versus neighbouring Italy, where it is 63.

On Monday Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch institute, Germany’s federal public health agency flagged another area it is diverging from close European neighbours. “The exponential growth curve is flattening off slightly,” he said, while cautioning that a clearer picture would emerge by Wednesday. The country has implemented a very aggressive lockdown, and banned gatherings of more than two. If it were able to bring a major outbreak under control, it would become the first large country since China to do so. In further positive news, its leader Angela Merkel tested negative for Covid-19.

Much of the remainder of Europe remains tightly gripped by the virus, with Spain seeing 33,000 cases (12% of them healthcare workers) and over 2,000 dead, while Italy remains the single-hardest hit nation outside China, with 59,000 infected and 5,476 deaths. The New York Times has a chilling read on how the virus was able to spread so far and fast, thanks to poor decisions and communications from its local and central governmental leaders.

One huge country joining New Zealand in the ‘go hard, go early’ camp is India which is, if anything, going much harder and earlier. Overnight, following last week’s closure of its borders, it announced a near-total lockdown, despite having just 433 confirmed cases of the illness in a nation of 1.4bn.

By contrast, the US, UK and Iran continue on a more chaotic path. In the US, which has more than 35,000 cases, there remains a partisan split over the nature of a US$1.8tn aid package, with Democrats concerned it is too favourable to business. On the health side, president Trump appears to be have a limit to his tolerance for containment, tweeting that the US “cannot let the cure be worse than the disease”, in reference to the current 15 day period of recommended limits on gatherings, dining out and shopping. The UK, which has nearly 6,000 cases, is not yet in lockdown, though businesses, including McDonalds and Nandos are beginning to close voluntarily, deeming physical distancing impossible, even on takeaways or drive-through. Iran’s outbreak has reached 23,000, with its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blaming Covid-19 on a US plot targeting Iranian DNA.

The continuing pandemic remains a heavy load on markets, despite increasingly extreme measures from central banks and governments to signal their commitment ever more extreme actions. The US Federal Reserve announced it will buy as much government debt as necessary to maintain its financial system, flagging “aggressive efforts” to protect jobs and “promote a swift recovery”. Despite that, the S&P500 dipped sharply after opening on Monday, before recovering somewhat to be down 2%. This mirrored other major markets, which were down between 2.5% (Germany’s DAX) and around 4% (Britain FTSE). A rare bright spot was Japan’s Nikkei, up 2%.

6am: Recap of yesterday’s major stories

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon announced an immediate lift in the Covid-19 alert status from level two to level three, with a lift to level four at 11.59pm on Wednesday night. This means people are instructed to stay at home, schools and non-essential businesses are to close and travel will be severely limited. It will stay this way for at least four weeks. The full text of Ardern’s speech is here.

Finance minister Grant Robertson announced the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme would be expanded and a freeze would be placed on rent increases.

The shutdown announcement came after director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced 36 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total to 102. More than half were directly related to overseas travel, and most of the remaining cases were close contacts of a previously confirmed case or associated with an event where there were confirmed cases already. Two were being treated as community transmission, one in the Wairarapa and one in Auckland.

In the morning, the Reserve Bank announced a $30 billion buy-up of government bonds.

In Australia, national and federal leaders agreed to a staged shutdown of “principal places of social gathering”. Papua New Guinea went into lockdown for two weeks, UK PM Boris Johnson warned that massive lockdowns could be coming soon, and US senator Rand Paul tested positive for Covid-19. The terrible toll of Covid-19 continued to rise in Italy, and German chancellor Angela Merkel went into quarantine after her doctor tested positive for Covid-19.

The Spinoff politics section is made possible by Flick, the electricity retailer giving New Zealanders power over their power. With both spot price and fixed price plans available, you can be sure you’re getting true cost and real choice when you join Flick. Support us by making the switch today.