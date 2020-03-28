Covid-19 live updates, March 28: Robertson signals ‘nation building’ post-lockdown; Boris Johnson tests positive

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here.



New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

7.30am: Stuff on the ‘nation building’ coming on the other side of lockdown

Over the last week, we’ve all been consumed by preparations for lockdown, and processing its myriad impacts on our lives (not forgetting that thousands of us are still heading out to work in essential services like supermarkets, healthcare and police). But relatively little coverage has focused on what awaits us on the other side. This is why Stuff’s current lead story is so well-timed, as the dawn of our first weekend under lockdown feels like a natural moment to cast our eyes further dow the road. Political editor Luke Malpass and senior political reporter Henry Cooke have finance minister Grant Robertson talking through how a huge programme of government infrastructure is being planned to help revive the economy from the inevitable heavy recession which is bearing down on us.

“The economy is more like an oven than a light switch. When you switch it off, it takes a while to warm back up again.”

When it comes to an economic recovery over both the medium and long term, Robertson told Stuff that a nation-building type programme would be “a significant element” of future policy. He said he has tasked both Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Transport Minister Phil Twyford with finding infrastructure projects that could be pulled forward to boost economic activity and employment.

“This is a situation that is really hard for workers and businesses and the short term matters. We also want to be thinking about the medium and long term. How do we come out of this strong? How do we come out of it moving as quickly as we possibly can?”

Read the full story on Stuff here

7.20am: The impact on NZ’s media is potentially catastrophic

A shameless plug for my own podcast, The Fold, an episode of which I recorded yesterday, alone under a towel. I had wondered about whether I had overstated the impact, but last night, after recording, I spoke to a senior executive at one of New Zealand’s largest media companies, who suggested that three of the largest entities would be unlikely to last beyond late April or early May without some form of government intervention beyond that which has already been announced. And, as the above Stuff story shows, and our Stickybeak survey underlines, media is crucial to our understanding of this enormous story in all its complexity. Below I briefly explain why Covid-19 is hitting the media so hard:

“There’s a huge paradox in the pandemic’s relationship to the media, in that all of us are seeing record ratings, which in normal times would lead to big revenue spikes – but because almost no client is advertising, the opposite is happening. Journalists are working harder than ever, serving bigger audiences than ever, but the bottom is falling out of the business in a completely unprecedented way.” / DG

Listen to The Fold here

7.15am: Poll says one in 10 New Zealanders plans to flout the lockdown

In an exclusive poll conducted by NZ startup Stickybeak for The Spinoff, 9% of New Zealanders said they planned not to comply with the lockdown. The poll of 600 respondents was entirely conducted after Ardern’s Monday announcement that we were headed into level four, and also probed fears around the economic and health impacts of the virus, governmental handling, media consumption and police powers. I urge you to read the whole thing – it helps give a picture of how the country will respond to the crisis. Here’s Stickybeak co-founder David Brain on the non-compliance figure.

“In one sense the most remarkable finding is that 9% of respondents claim they will defy the lockdown. That’s potentially hundreds of thousands of virus carriers out in our communities, despite the warnings and appeals to personal and family safety – and to people’s better nature and the national cause.

Some, of course, may have no permanent or settled home and thus compliance may not be easy or even possible. Others will have their own reasons, mostly idiotic and self-centred and it would be easy to focus on them. However, a 91% compliance rate to never-before-seen restrictions on the way we all live and work is probably the more remarkable number, and may well be enough, when coupled with police enforcement, to suggest the lockdown will achieve its goals.”

6.45am: World updates – Boris Johnson has Covid-19; Italian deaths surge anew

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms, and is planning to self-isolate for seven days while working remotely. Health minister Matt Hancock has also tested positive, and chief medical officer Chris Whitty is strongly suspected and symptomatic. The infections come as the UK enters its first weekend in a lockdown which came relatively late in its outbreak, and has thus far seen nearly 15,000 confirmed cases and 759 deaths, per Johns Hopkins’ database.

The global tally of infected now stands at 569,000, with deaths surpassing 25,000. Hopes that Italy was starting to get on top of its outbreak have suffered a setback, with Al Jazeera reporting that yesterday it suffered the highest single-day death toll of any country since the virus emerged. 919 died there, along with 769 in Spain, on the same day the US overtook both it and China to become the single-largest source of infections worldwide. To get a sense of just how worrying this is, I urge you to view a deeply troubling series of graphs at the Financial Times (normally a hard paywall, they’ve made them free). It strongly suggests that some countries will be as impacted as Italy, potentially even more so – but that they are simply delayed by when the virus took root.

NEW: Thursday 26 March update of coronavirus mortality trajectories tracker • US death toll curve has passed China’s at same stage ⚠️

• UK on same track as Italy

• We‘re stripping this chart down to highlight major countries Live version FREE TO READ: https://t.co/VcSZISFxzF pic.twitter.com/RTlqBBGRiw — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 26, 2020

Astoundingly, many nations with large and sustained outbreaks are still not implementing major lockdowns. Swedish bars and restaurants remain open – but only for table service, for example, despite it having over 3,000 cases and 92 deaths. And the US remains under guidelines, rather than mandate. There focus was more on the stimulus than the outbreak, with a US$2.2tn package finally passed in recent hours, and headed to president Trump for his signature to become law. This would see cash payments to hundreds of millions of Americans, and potentially renew the focus on the response to the virus itself.

Fears are growing about the impact of Covid-19 on the developing world. Afghanistan currently has 93 cases, but a major outbreak would be devastating for a nation with far less health infrastructure than the relatively wealthy countries which have been hit hardest to date. Finally – a rare piece of potentially excellent news. Al Jazeera reports that researchers in Senegal are conducting validation trials on a Covid-19 test which would deliver results in 10 minutes and cost US$1. Absent a vaccine, mass accessible testing is seen as key to getting the outbreak under control. / DG

6am: Welcome to rolling updates for the first weekend under level four lockdown

Honestly, the fact typing that headline above didn’t feel that strange shows just how fast we’re acclimatising to this unthinkably strange state. I’m Duncan Greive, the managing editor of The Spinoff, and will be doing the first shift on the updates this morning, before our freshly-minted co-deputy editor Alice Neville takes over around lunchtime. The first thing I’ll be doing is wrapping world news from overnight, which should be up by around 6.30am and will be led by the outbreak at the highest levels of the UK government. So far prime minister Boris Johnson and health minister Matt Hancock have tested positive and chief medical officer Chris Whitty is suspected and self-isolating.

I would also urge you to check out the results of a poll jointly commissioned by The Spinoff and NZ startup Stickybeak, looking at New Zealanders’ attitudes toward Covid-19, the governmental response and our fears. All responses came after the announcement of the lockdown – so it really is a revealing insight into where our heads are at right now. / DG

5.45am: A recap of yesterday’s key events

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced 85 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 368. One of the patients was on a ventilator in Nelson hospital’s intensive care unit, Bloomfield said this afternoon.

Civil Defence’s Sarah Stuart-Black said most of us were complying with the lockdown, but there were isolated reports of people flouting the rules.

Finance minister Grant Robertson announced a tightening of the wage subsidy scheme.

PPE shortages continued to cause concern, and the government continued to issue assurances that there was plenty to go around.

On The Spinoff, Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris explained how the Covid-19 lag works.

Also on The Spinoff, a supermarket checkout worker spoke to Leonie Hayden about life on the frontline.

And from his Kingsland bunker, Duncan Greive assessed the impact of Covid-19 on New Zealand’s already struggling media in a new episode of The Fold podcast.

The Spinoff politics section is made possible by Flick, the electricity retailer giving New Zealanders power over their power. With both spot price and fixed price plans available, you can be sure you’re getting true cost and real choice when you join Flick. Support us by making the switch today.