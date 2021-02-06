Returnee who stayed at Pullman hotel tests positive for Covid in Hamilton

‘We consider the public health risk to be low and people in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed,’ says Ministry.

Another returnee who resided at the Pullman hotel in Auckland during their managed isolation has tested positive for Covid-19 after departing the facility.

After a Hamilton Waitangi Day event was cancelled, with organisers citing a local case of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that there was a positive test, with the individual having stayed at the Pullman and subsequently isolated at home in Hamilton since January 30.

“Based on our current assessment of the circumstances around this case, we consider the public health risk to be low and people in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

They “had returned three negative tests prior to testing positive”, it added. “The case reinforces the importance of the self-isolation and repeat testing strategy we have adopted around people leaving managed isolation at the Pullman.”

After cases thought to have been transmitted within the Pullman were detected in community testing, the hotel has ceased taking new returnees, while all recent guests have been required to self-isolate at home for five days after departing the facility.

This is the fifth case of Covid-19 detected in the community in someone who had completed the 14-day stay at the central Auckland hotel. Previous cases, a North Auckland based woman and an Albany family, have not led to any known cases beyond their immediate households.

The transmission vectors within the hotel remain under investigation, but possibilities include contaminated surfaces, airborne transmission and ventilation or drainage pipes.

Earlier this morning, The Western Community Centre posted on Facebook news that a planned Waitangi Day event, to have been co-hosted with Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa, had been cancelled.

“We understand there is a positive Covid case in Hamilton city, with two close contacts,” read the message.

“We have made the very difficult decision to cancel the event today. We apologise to those that have travelled to attend this event, however the health and wellbeing of of community is paramount. We hope you have a lovely weekend with whanau and stay healthy and safe.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate told Stuff that it was “understandable that people are anxious” but “it certainly isn’t time to panic or anything”.

Caroline McElnay, the director of public health, will address a media stand-up at 1pm.

More to follow.