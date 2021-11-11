November 11, 2021
Politics

Live updates, November 11: Covid-19 case numbers imminent; three strikes law to be repealed

| Deputy editor
Live updates

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 11, by Alice Neville. Help support our Covid coverage – join Members today.

The agenda

  • 1pm: There is on press conference today. The Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update, including case numbers, will be delivered by emailed statement at some time after 1pm. We’ll have all the details for you here as soon as it arrives.

12.55pm: Covid-19 update expected at 1pm

The daily Covid-19 update, including the number of new cases in the community, is due to arrive at some time after 1pm via emailed statement. We’ll have all the details here as soon as they land.

So far this week, the daily tally has been 190, 125 and 147, with the vast majority of cases in Auckland, but several in Waikato and Northland too.

A message from The Spinoff’s new editor Madeleine Chapman:

Like any good door-to-door salesperson, I’m about to cheerily introduce myself and then, in the very next breath, ask you for money. Hi! I’m Madeleine (or Mad) Chapman, previously an intern at The Spinoff, then a staff writer, senior writer and now editor. It certainly wasn’t the plan to step into this role in the middle of a delta outbreak, nor did I think my first weeks on the job would unfold alongside New Zealand’s largest city slowly coming out of stagnation. But despite the strange and unfortunate circumstances, The Spinoff team has stepped up once again, working tirelessly (and mostly from our bedrooms) to bring you the most important news when you need it, and the lighter moments when things are looking a little bleak. We’ve been able to continue this work because of the ongoing contributions from our members, and I can’t thank you enough.

But I can boldly ask that you consider becoming a member if you aren’t one already. If you’ve read something on our site recently that you enjoyed or appreciated, consider it a koha for that alone, because every dollar donated through The Spinoff Members is used to create more of the work you see every day. And with Christmas around the corner (which I’m finding genuinely hard to believe), there’s no such thing as shipping delays on a membership of The Spinoff bought for whānau and friends.

12.40pm: Troy Kingi leads the pack as Aotearoa Music Awards finalists announced

Troy Kingi leads the pack with six nominations for the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards, the finalists for which were announced today. 

Kingi is nominated for Te Pukaemi o te Tau/Album of the Year for his fourth album The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, and Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau/Single of the Year for ‘Sleep (Slumber)’. He’s also a finalist for for Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa/Best Solo Artist, Te Māngai Pāho Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa/Best Māori Artist, Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa/Best Soul/RnB Artist, and also has a nomination for Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo award with blues and roots trio The Nudge.

Other frontrunners include Teeks, who’s a finalist for five awards, and LAB, who nabbed four nominations. 

The 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards is scheduled to take place at Auckland’s Aotea Centre in December, screening live on TVNZ. It will be rescheduled for early 2022 if Covid-19 restrictions prevent the event from going ahead.

11.00am: Three strikes law to be repealed

The three strikes law will be repealed, justice minister Kris Faafoi has announced. 

The law, introduced by the National government in 2010 as part of its agreement with the Act Party, directs a judge to sentence a third-time serious offender to the maximum sentence, unless doing so would be “manifestly unjust”.

Labour tried to repeal the law during its last term in parliament but was blocked by NZ First. During the 2020 election campaign, the party again vowed to repeal it if elected. 

Introducing the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill today, justice minister Kris Faafoi said in a statement that the law was an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that has led to some “absurd outcomes”.

“We have even seen the situation, recently, where the Supreme Court had to intervene in the case of an individual with long-standing and serious mental illness to correct what the Court said was so disproportionately severe that it breached the Bill of Rights,” said Faafoi.

He said judges can use other sentencing options and orders to impose the same restrictions as provided by the three strikes law in appropriate cases.

“Those who backed the law argued it would improve public safety – it has not. The evidence remains overwhelming that there has been no effect on violent crime rates since its implementation in 2010.”

As introduced, the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill will see people who are already sentenced under the three strikes regime serve their sentence as originally imposed. 

But cabinet has agreed to invite a select committee to consider whether (and, if so, how) the bill should include provisions for those who have already been sentenced under three strikes, said the statement. 

“This will give the public, opposition politicians and other interested parties the opportunity to make submissions on this and other issues, and I strongly encourage people to have their say on this important piece of legislation,” Faafoi said.

10.15am: Ardern calls for ‘strong, equitable and sustainable’ recovery at Apec CEO summit

Political and business leaders throughout Asia and the Pacific must build a “strong, equitable and sustainable” recovery as the region faces a post-pandemic world, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said in her opening speech the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum’s CEO summit.

Ardern said the 21 member economies needed to strengthen their partnerships with business as they responded to the economic challenges before them. Covid-19 has presented the region with an opportunity to reset economies on a scale not seen since the second world war, and “real courage” was required, she said.

“Apec leaders stand with the business community to ensure everyone has the opportunity to pull through the pandemic stronger than they were before.”

A range of speakers will address the virtual two-day CEO summit including international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Robyn Denholm, the chair of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, and former prime minister and ex-United Nations development programme administrator Helen Clark.

9.00am: Southern DHB board member sent anti-mandate email to Countdown

An email address set up to seek feedback from staff on Countdown’s proposed vaccine mandate has been leaked to those who oppose such moves, many who have sent angry and abusive emails, reports RNZ.

One of those is Southern DHB board member Ilka Beekhuis. In her email, seen by RNZ, Beekhuis wrote: “I’m writing, as a publicly-elected official of the Southern DHB, to say that it’s abhorrent that you would enforce a vaccine mandate on your staff. It’s completely amoral, unethical, and medically unnecessary,” she wrote.

Despite using her job title in the email, Beekhuis told RNZ she thought she “made it clear” she was speaking in a personal capacity. “It was my mistake,” she said. “I should have written down that that was my opinion alone and not that of the DHB.”

She confirmed she did not agree with vaccine mandates, calling them coercive, before hanging up.

DHB board chair Pete Hodgson said Beekhuis apologised on Monday and assured him she would not link her personal views to the DHB again.

In a statement, Countdown said it was looking at a staff-wide vaccine mandate as an additional Covid-19 health and safety measure. There had been a “large” number of unsupportive “and often abusive” emails from members of the public after the feedback email address was shared outside of staff.

8.50am: Thousands of DHB staff yet to be vaccinated

Just days before the mandate kicks in, about 4,000 district health board staff are yet to be vaccinated, reports RNZ.

By Tuesday, all DHB staff must have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine or they will be stood down unless they have a medical exemption.

Of the roughly 80,000 people who work for DHBs across the country, 95% have had at least one shot, which means there are still thousands unvaccinated in an already stretched workforce, reports RNZ. This includes both clinical and non-clinical staff.

The lowest vaccination rates are in the Bay of Plenty and the West Coast at 93%, while the highest are in South Canterbury and the three Auckland DHBs at 98% (at least one dose). Waitematā DHB has the highest proportion of double-vaccinated workers at 96%, with Auckland, Counties Manukau and Lakes just behind on 95%.

DHB spokesperson Rosemary Clements told RNZ talks were happening with those not yet vaccinated and she expected many of those not yet vaccinated would do so this week. Because there was such a high rate of vaccination, patient care would not suffer and DHBs would manage any gaps caused by people being stood down, she said.

8.30am: Racism to blame for over-representation of Māori in state care – report

An independent research report commissioned by the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry shows that structural and systemic racism across several government organisations was responsible for the over-representation of Māori in state care.

The report, Hāha-uri, Hāha-tea – Māori Involvement in State Care 1950-1999, was carried out by Māori research specialists Ihi Research and finds that government policies, over successive governments, focused on intentionally dismantling Māori communities and undermining whānau, hapū and iwi structures.

“The report findings provide evidence that Māori in care received worse treatment than others in state care and experienced racism and restrictions in accessing their whānau,” says commissioner Julia Steenson (Ngāti Whātua, Tainui). “Many Māori survivors have become disconnected from their culture, language and whakapapa as a result.”

The Royal Commission is continuing to hear from hundreds of Māori survivors through public hearings, wānanga, hui and private interactions.

8.15am: Black Caps into Twenty20 World Cup final

Some good news for once: New Zealand has beaten England to reach the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final. Daryl Mitchell smashed 72 off 47 balls to guide the Black Caps to a five-wicket semifinal victory in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 167, it started badly for the Black Caps, with Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson’s early dismissals leaving the side 13/2. But Mitchell and Devon Conway’s 83-run partnership gave fans hope. With 57 runs needed from the last four overs, Jimmy Neesham came in to smash 27 off 11 balls, then Mitchell took over to take the side home.

The Spinoff is made possible by the generous support of the following organisations.
Please help us by supporting them.