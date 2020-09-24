Election Live, September 24: Todd Muller describes ‘waves of anxiety and dread’ 

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 24, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.05am: James Shaw denies wealth tax is ‘bottom line’

Green Party co-leader James Shaw has rejected a claim made by one of his own MPs – that a wealth tax would be a bottom line for the party in any negotiations after the election.

The claim was originally made by senior Green MP Julie Anne Genter, who told a small business panel discussion the plan would have to be part of any government deal, prompting widespread commentary online.

But Shaw, appearing on RNZ, said Genter had slipped up.

“It’s a heat of the moment thing, and that happens during these debates,” he said.

“At every election we lay out a series of priorities and we say ‘how many MPs do we have, are we in a position to negotiate’.”

Last election, the Greens were able to form a “confidence and supply agreement” with Labour, which is different to the coalition agreement that New Zealand First formed.

Shaw said that it’s been a very long election campaign, people are tired, and Genter just made a mistake.

However, a wealth tax remained a “top priority” for the Greens, Shaw clarified.

7.45am: Todd Muller describes ‘waves of anxiety and dread’

Short-lived National Party leader Todd Muller has spoken out about his mental health battle, in an opinion piece for the Bay of Plenty Times.

Published for mental health awareness week, Muller, who stepped down after about 50 days in the leadership, described “an intense prickling sensation in my head, followed by what I would describe as “waves” of anxiety”.

“I had never experienced these sensations before, despite having lived through some very high-pressured moments at Fonterra dealing with global food safety scares,” Muller wrote.

The panic attacks returned regularly, with Muller saying he could only sleep three hours a night.

“I could tell it was impacting my performance so I was prescribed sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication if needed to get through the weekdays in Parliament. At least this would get me through to maybe five hours’ sleep a night, maybe enough to function,” he said.

Read Todd Muller’s full account here

Fears are growing that fruit will simply rot on the vine this season, because nobody will be there to pick it. Plenty of this sort of horticultural work is done by people on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) work scheme, who come from overseas. But as Radio NZ reports, even with changes made to immigration policy, growers associations fear that only around 20% of the required workforce will be allowed in.

The issue is likely to start really hurting growers next month, when strawberries are ready to be picked. One News had a story about the country’s leading strawberry grower, who said New Zealanders weren’t going for the jobs, which are physically intensive and difficult, and that the government was being inflexible on allowing Samoan workers through. She said consumers would see high prices, the packhouses wouldn’t have jobs, and much of the crop would be lost. But a sharp eyed twitter user spotted the job listing, and noticed a pertinent detail: “Most of the work available is paid by bonus piecerate – where you are required to produce enough to earn at least the current minimum wage to retain your position.” Those are pretty tough conditions for someone to go out of their way to work under.

It’s possible that supply and demand will kick in, and growers will simply have to pay more for scarcer labour. But as Stuff reports, desperation is starting to set in. Even with the story quoting rates of $25-27 an hour (which is a suspiciously high rate compared to the current listings on the Backpackers Job board) other options are being seriously considered. Among them – tertiary students on summer break, or prisoners on day-release. Australia is having similar problems, and even more punitive solutions are being put forward, like hoping that a cut in the Jobseeker benefit will result in people forced out of work in other areas coming forward.

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

There were three new community cases of Covid-19, all linked to a previously reported Christchurch to Auckland chartered flight.

Six historical cases dating back to February were announced, one confirmed and five probable. These cases present no risk to the public, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Reserve Bank held the official cash rate at 0.25%.

Labour announced its $50 million plan to reduce costs for farmers and growers.

More than one million people tuned in for the first leaders’ debate, according to TVNZ.

Read yesterday’s top stories here.