Covid-19 live updates, April 22: PPE investigation looms; five numbers which show the impact of the global lockdown

The auditor-general will investigate the health ministry’s handling and distribution of personal protective equipment, after weeks of health worker concerns about access, reports Newshub. There have been many examples over the last several weeks of one thing being said by director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield about PPE supply, and then a very different thing being reported by those on the ground. For example, in the linked Newshub story, the question of PPE being sanitised and reused came up – Dr Bloomfield said last week it wasn’t happening, but Northland DHB said it was. The AG investigation will in part be an effort to reconcile where the flow of information is breaking down.

The investigation has been welcomed by unions who represent workers on the front lines of health. The NZ Nurses Association said they were seeing inconsistencies between the top level messaging, and what their members were seeing. And the PSA put out a press release saying their members were sick of “empty promises” on PPE. “The PSA has been unable to get clear answers from senior DHB and MoH officials about why PPE distribution has been so unreliable and uneven.” It’s not necessarily a question of whether the country at large has sufficient supplies – rather it’s the logistical challenge of getting them where they are actually needed. And it should go without saying how important PPE is to the overall national effort – if there was a major outbreak of cases and the health workforce went down, we’d all go down with them.

Radio NZ’s Ben Strang reported late last week that importers are worried China could soon turn off the PPE tap, and import businesses are already struggling to access stock. There are small pockets of manufacturing here, but overall the system is reliant on quite stretched supply chains, and the continued goodwill of a country that has problems enough of its own with Covid-19.

A 49 year old NZ man in Peru has died after being unable to get a mercy flight home, and as the NZ Herald reports, his family say he had tested positive for Covid-19. Edward Storey is being remembered by his family as a kind-hearted and compassionate person. Back in New Zealand, there has been one further death, and five new cases overall. The number of people who have recovered is climbing by dozens every day.

The question of asymptomatic carriers is one that has big implications for policymakers. Dr Siouxsie Wiles has addressed what the data actually shows here, and suffice to say, there have been a few media reports on this which paint a bit of a misleading picture of how common being asymptomatic really is.

The opposition has criticised the government for not providing detail and data around the impact of lockdown on small businesses, reports Newshub. There are schemes in place which these types of organisation can access for support, including the wage subsidy scheme and the business finance guarantee scheme. Small Business minister Stuart Nash was in front of the Epidemic Response Committee yesterday, and couldn’t point to any modelling used by cabinet in the decision to extend the lockdown until after the weekend, along with subsequent weeks at level three. He said cabinet believed small businesses would fare better with a longer lockdown now, because it meant a lower chance of going back into lockdown later – National’s Simon Bridges said without data, that was just rhetoric.

Air NZ is facing scrutiny over how many staff have contracted Covid-19. Checkpoint reported last night that staff are uneasy about being exempt from quarantine or isolation rules, and there has been an allegation that a flight attendant has been linked to the Bluff wedding cluster of cases. 16 international services a week are being flown by Air NZ, and the airline says they’re following guidelines set down by the health ministry.

Education minister Chris Hipkins fronted the media yesterday, in part to talk about concerns around schools and ECEs reopening. The NZ Herald reports that Hipkins promised ECEs that they wouldn’t be forced to open again at level three, though he hoped those that could reopen would do so. One estimate in the story suggests around 70-90% of ECEs would reopen, though uptake among parents isn’t expected to be that high – and the message from the government is very much still that those kids that can stay home should do so. Wearing his other hat as Leader of the House, Hipkins also confirmed that parliament would resume sitting in the main chamber next week, but with a limited number of MPs in their seats.

There’s been head-scratching over a move by the Reserve Bank that could clear the field for property investors to seize control of the market again. Basically, the RBNZ is preparing to remove limits on loan to value ratios for borrowers – this refers to the amount of money someone already has to have as a deposit to buy a home. As Interest’s David Hargreaves explains, when these LVR rules were brought in, it rebalanced the market so that first home buyers could get a foothold, at the expense of investors who then had to have cash rather than just assets to leverage to buy more property. Now with the LVRs going, there is speculation that it’s a bit of a desperate move to prevent house prices falling too much in the inevitable correction that is on the way. On the other hand, it could be a lifeline for first home buyers who lost a big chunk of their deposits building up in Kiwisaver.

Remember when the Serious Fraud Office was looking into the NZ First Foundation? The latest on that story has come out from Radio NZ. The SFO has laid out a timetable for the investigation, in a rare public statement. Because of the lockdown, exact dates have not been given, but it is expected that a decision on whether to lay charges will have been made before the election. Meanwhile, Newstalk ZB reports NZF Foundation trustee Brian Henry was the subject of an SFO raid in February.

On The Spinoff: Scotty Stevenson has a wonderful essay about a quieter world, and really taking the time to listen to it. I was confused about how the share market could rise while unemployment was also shooting up, so I wrote this explainer as a way of learning. Midwife and lecturer Billie Bradford explains the impact stress can have on pregnant women and why support for low-income families is so important right now. Catherine McGregor , great lover of travel, writes about Duolingo and how it can help make experiences overseas much better. And Sam Brooks reviews the new Paul Henry show, and not entirely positively.

6.15am: The global lockdown in five numbers

World update / This morning I’m going to do something a little different, and pick some numbers from outside the grimly familiar (infections; death toll etc) that nonetheless illustrate the scale and complexity of what is happening to the world right now.

26,669 Global commercial flights have dropped from 52,726 on March 24 – the day before our lockdown began – to just 26,669 on Monday, a 50% decline. Yet that understates the scale of the decline in air travel, as the equivalent number was over 100,000 in late February, and includes cargo, which is still operating. Auckland Airport, by way of comparison, has declined from 132 tracked flights on the same date, to just 13 yesterday.

-US$37.63 This is in part why the price of oil for May delivery bottomed out yesterday at nearly -$38, meaning you had to pay someone $38 to take away a barrel you’ll deliver in May, and has only barely recovered into positive territory today. Which is to say that after a big recovery, the May deliveries of a commodity that moves the world is now trading at around US$6 a barrel, down from US$60 at the start of the year.

298% There has been a thread pushed by certain broadcasters here that people are mostly dying with Covid-19, not from it. This dataset from the New York Times disproves that, showing recent death rates against a historical average, with the increase ranging from 33% in England and Wales, to 66% in Spain, to an astonishing 298% in New York City.

800,000 That’s the number of jobs lost in just three weeks in Australia. By comparison New Zealand equivalent number is, so far, around 23,000 – the increase in the number on the jobseeker benefit. The NZ government’s strategy has been to keep people in jobs through the wage subsidy at least through the end of lockdown restrictions. So while critics have pointed out that Australia has seen similar outcomes on slowing the spread without such a sweeping lockdown, around eight times more have lost their jobs on a per capita basis.

11 It’s not all bad. Thailand has reported the highest number of rare leatherback sea turtle nests on its beaches in the two decades it has surveyed numbers, coinciding with its own lockdown.

The other numbers: This morning we passed 2.5m confirmed infections globally, with just shy of 800,000 of those in the US. There have been 171,810 confirmed deaths attributed to the virus, though as this NY Times story points out, that likely understates the virus’s impact, as the overall death rate is considerably higher than total deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the worst-hit areas. This is thought to be a combination of undercounting of Covid-19 cases dying outside of hospital, and increased mortality from other conditions due to overloaded hospitals.

6.00am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

There was another death related to Covid-19. A woman in her 70s passed away in Auckland.

There were five new cases of Covid-19, two confirmed and three probable.

A New Zealand man passed away in Peru while waiting for the chartered mercy flight to bring him home. He was found to have Covid-19 after his death.

US oil prices turned negative for the first time in history.

Donald Trump announced that he would be suspending all immigration to the US.

Scientists were calling on the government to provide more funding to develop a homegrown vaccine for Covid-19.

Both the minister for small business Stuart Nash, and the minister for employment, Willie Jackson appeared before the Epidemic Response Committee.

The Serious Fraud Office announced the timetable for its investigation into donations made to the New Zealand First Foundation.

An independent review of the Ministry of Health’s management of personal protective equipment required for the Covid-19 response was announced by the auditor-general’s office.

A whistle blower claimed Air NZ is obscuring the number of their staff who have Covid-19 because it will embarrass the company.

